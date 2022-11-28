Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers sign former centerpiece in Braves-Diamondbacks Dansby Swanson trade
And the first offseason domino has fallen! Just kidding. The Los Angeles Dodgers made a fairly minor transaction, but one that could help them weather the 162-game marathon from a pitching perspective. On Tuesday evening, the Dodgers agreed to a deal with pitcher Shelby Miller, the former All-Star who was...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Interest In Brewers Shortstop Willy Adames
The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have a void at shortstop with Trea Turner a free agent for the first time in his career. He is part of a stacked group that also includes Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson. Turner has drawn interest from multiple teams and is considered...
Report: 'Phillies will wind up with one of the four elite free-agent shortstops'
The Philadelphia Phillies have been consistently reported as the frontrunner to sign Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, the former teammate of Bryce Harper.
Baltimore Orioles: Birdland should look for a veteran, like a shortstop
The Baltimore Orioles were a surprising team in 2022, finishing with a record of 83-79. They were so close to making it into the postseason as a Wild Card team, finishing four games away from taking the six seed away from the Tampa Bay Rays. The Baltimore Orioles haven’t made the postseason since 2016, losing to the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card with veteran players like Adam Jones, Manny Machado, and Mark Trumbo on the roster.
Where Cubs could look for 1B with Abreu joining Astros
The latest domino on the free agent first base market fell Monday as longtime White Sox slugger José Abreu agreed to a three-year deal with the Astros. Which leaves one less prominent option for the Cubs as they look to address a major need in their lineup. Abreu looked...
FOX Sports
Kodai Senga is unlike any other MLB free-agent pitcher
The MLB free-agent pitching market this offseason can be best understood as falling into two distinct tiers. At the very top are three super-aces: a future first-ballot Hall of Famer in Justin Verlander, the best pitcher on earth (when healthy) in Jacob deGrom and arguably MLB's best left-handed starter in Carlos Rodón. Within the second tier exists a wealth of mid-rotation options who are immensely valuable, though not as overwhelmingly dominant and franchise-altering the way the top three are. This is Jameson Taillon, Nathan Eovaldi, Taijuan Walker and Chris Bassitt, among others.
Report: Astros agree to deal with longtime Sox 1B Abreu
When the White Sox open the 2023 season in Houston, José Abreu will still be in the lineup that day. Abreu, the longtime White Sox first baseman, has agreed to a deal with the Astros, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. USA Today's Bob Nightengale first reported the two...
MLB
Mariners' agenda for Winter Meetings after early moves
SEATTLE -- President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, general manager Justin Hollander and the rest of the Mariners’ front-office contingent will head to San Diego next week for the first in-person Winter Meetings since 2019, potentially addressing the rest of Seattle’s offseason checklist. The most prominent offseason event...
MLB
These 8 clubs have prospect crop to swing big deals
Like most of us, baseball teams have holiday shopping on their mind in December. The Winter Meetings begin Sunday in San Diego and while there, clubs will make trades and also lay the groundwork for more deals later in the month. While teams value the talent and cost control of...
MLB
4 ways Red Sox can answer shortstop question this offseason
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne's Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In Boston, it is the question that has hovered over the entire offseason: Will Xander Bogaerts return to the Red Sox?. With MLB...
MLB
Sox primed to move, shake at Winter Meetings
CHICAGO -- The biggest White Sox offseason news to date as the Winter Meetings in San Diego approach this Sunday is more about who left the team as opposed to who was brought on to the roster. That statement is meant as no offense to right-hander Mike Clevinger, who reportedly...
MLB
Hot Stove standouts: 5 tools, 5 free agents
No matter what type of player your team wants, it can find one on the free-agent market. Sluggers? They're out there. Speedsters? Those too. Elite defenders? Yep. Let's try to find the free agents with the best individual skills, using baseball's classic five tools. In other words, we're looking for the players with the best power, the best contact hitting, the best speed, the best arm and the best glove. One top free agent in each category.
MLB
Here are the best free agents at each position
Looking to add a slugger? Aaron Judge is available. A frontline starter? Jacob deGrom can be had for the right price. Maybe a shortstop is atop your wish list? Trea Turner leads another talented crop. No matter what your team is seeking, there are attractive options available on the free-agent market.
Yardbarker
Jose Abreu to sign a 3-year deal with the Astros
Abreu, 35, joins the defending champions‘ already-stacked lineup, featuring Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Jeremy Pena, among others. It was reported that Houston had tried to sign Anthony Rizzo, who instead returned to the Yankees on a two-year, $40 million deal. He left quite a mark in...
MLB
Hahn, on Abreu: 'It's a shock to the system'
CHICAGO -- White Sox general manager Rick Hahn wouldn’t get into the specific contractual offer made by the team to José Abreu, the White Sox leader and a staple for the past nine years who joined the Astros on Monday night via a three-year deal. But on Tuesday,...
MLB
What will the 'win now' Marlins target at the Winter Meetings?
MIAMI -- The message from new manager Skip Schumaker is clear: The Marlins are in "win now" mode. While Miami's talented and club-controlled rotation is the envy of nearly every organization, the lineup hasn't been able to back it up. In 2022 the starting staff compiled the eighth-lowest ERA in the Majors, but the offense scored the third-fewest runs. Providing the pitchers with support will be the primary goal when Schumaker, general manager Kim Ng and the rest of the Marlins' contingent arrive in San Diego for next week's Winter Meetings.
MLB
Phillies poised to strike at Winter Meetings
PHILADELPHIA -- Everybody is waiting for the Phillies to strike. They have money to spend, and they have every reason to spend it. Last month they fell two victories short of the third World Series championship in franchise history, so they have no intention of pulling back and getting conservative.
MLB
Here's why teams should take a chance on Conforto
Aaron Judge is the free-agent outfielder every team wants. Then Brandon Nimmo. Then probably Andrew Benintendi. But here's one who's gone under the radar with the buzz surrounding the big names, and who could be a huge steal: Michael Conforto. The risk in signing Conforto is obvious. He just missed...
MLB
How Nats may approach new Draft lottery
This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato's Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As the Nationals head to the Winter Meetings next week in San Diego, there will be more on their agenda than free agency, potential trades and the Rule 5 Draft.
MLB
What's in store for Cubs at Winter Meetings?
CHICAGO – While discussing the state of the Cubs' roster last month, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer described what he called a "holy grail" position for a ballclub. That is when there are only a few targeted needs in the offseason, with younger homegrown players locking down other positions.
