Dodie is coming to Australia for her debut headline shows
Rising pop star dodie has announced her first-ever Australian headline shows. The English singer-songwriter, who first came to global fame on YouTube, will bring her ‘Hot Mess, An Intimate Tour Experience’ Down Under early next year. Beginning in Melbourne on Thursday, February 23rd, she’ll then perform in Sydney...
Beck announces special acoustic Australian shows
Iconic rocker Beck has announced two special Australian shows for next year. The multiple Grammy Award-winner will perform an intimate and acoustic show in Melbourne and Sydney in April (see full dates below). The acoustic set will emphasise Beck’s exquisite songwriting and impressive versatility, and will be the rare chance...
Kurt Vile & The Violators, black midi & more announced for Meadow 2023
Victoria festival Meadow is returning for its ninth edition next year, featuring acclaimed international artists like Kurt Vile and black midi. Meadow 9 will take place on the weekend of Friday, March 31st to Sunday, April 2nd in Bambra on Gulidjan, Gadubanud and Wadawurrung land. The weekend will see some...
Eight more artists join the Bluesfest 2023 lineup
Bluesfest 2023 just got much bigger, with the likes of Scottish superstar Paolo Nutini joining the bill. After eight long years, the Paisley crooner sensationally returned from the musical wilderness in July with his fourth studio album, Last Night in the Bittersweet. It duly topped the charts in his home country – his third to achieve this feat – and also reached the top 40 on the ARIA Albums Chart.
Love Island star Maddy has hooked up with an Islander outside the villa
Love Island star Maddy has hooked up with one of the Islanders from this year’s batch outside of the villa. Warning: this article contains potential spoilers, if you don’t want to be spoiled, you should stop reading now. The blonde bombshell has been spotted out and about in...
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are holding a record fair in Melbourne
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are holding a record fair ahead of their Melbourne show next month. The iconic psych rockers are playing at The Palace Foreshore on Saturday, December 10th, accompanied by singer-songwriter Stella Donnelly and local punk rock outfit CIVIC. Several days ago, King Gizzard revealed on...
Miley Cyrus’ Mum is dating a famous Australian actor
Miley Cyrus’ mum Tish has seemingly confirmed she’s dating former Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell. Tish posted a candid photo of herself and Dominic that showed them cuddling by a pool while looking out at the ocean. She simply captioned the post “Thanks for the cute photo” along with a red love heart and tagged Dominic.
Everclear has just announced a 17 date Australian tour is coming in 2023
Everclear has just announced their return to Australia with a massive tour of 17 different shows across the country, starting in 2023. Everclear has officially announced their return to Australia will kick off in a 17-date tour starting in February of 2023. This will mark exactly three years after their last tour down under, which featured 15 dates across the country.
A ‘Love Triangle’ Villain is accused of buying his IG followers
Patrick Hong, who quickly emerged as the villain on Love Triangle thanks to his abrasive ways – has been accused of buying his IG followers. The reality star’s Instagram mysteriously rose by over 130,000 followers over a 30 day period. Furthermore, he only had around 4,000 followers two days before the Stan show’s last episode.
Spotify Wrapped: The Kid LAROI, The Wiggles & Australia’s other most-streamed artists and songs of the year
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, not Christmas, it’s Spotify Wrapped Day. The streaming behemoth may treat artists with disdain, but it’s undeniable that a hell of a lot of music fans really look forward to comparing (showing off?) their Spotify Wrapped results to their friends at the end of each year.
The Amity Affliction get heavy on new single ‘Show Me Your God’
The Amity Affliction know how to finish a year on a high note. 2021 saw the metalcore band release the packed EP Somewhere Beyond the Blue, while they’re closing this year with the heaving new single ‘Show Me Your God’. The track is the first one from...
Alex Cameron: ‘Operating in a grey area is where my best thinking gets done’
When you’re interviewing one of the most idiosyncratic rock performers in recent memory, it’s best to have them attempt to describe their art themselves. “I really don’t fancy myself as a provocateur or someone that is trying to cause people to be uncomfortable – what I’m trying to do is make people familiar and ultimately process in a comfortable way things that are hard to talk about,” Alex Cameron told Tone Deaf.
New ACA host Ally Langdon opens up about “brutal” snub by Tracy Grimshaw
Newly-crowned A Current Affair host Ally Langdon has opened up about the “brutal” moment she was snubbed by Tracy Grimshaw during her final episode of the long-running news series. Speaking on KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O this morning, former Today co-host Langdon discussed the awkward snub from...
MAFS’ Cyrell shares proposal from Love Island’s Eden
MAFS star Cyrell Paule that her long-term partner, Love Island’s Eden Dally proposed to her. The reality star casually dropped the news in an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday evening. “Thinking of proposal yet? When is he getting on his knee !!!” a fan asked Cyrell. She responded, “Here’s the thing that I actually haven’t shared but will now… When I came back from filming @thechallenge_au… @dallyeden did ask me to marry him. And well, to be continued. If you know you know.”
“Disgusting”: FWAW finalist slams Farmer Ben for ghosting her
Former FWAW contestant Erin Dore has lashed out at Farmer Benjamin Jackson for ghosting her. Erin was one of Ben’s finalists before he quit the show due to health reasons without making his final pick. The reality star told So Dramatic! that he reached out to her on social media after leaving the show.
MAFS’ Cyrell reveals her answer to Eden Daly’s proposal
MAFS star Cyrell casually told her followers that her partner Love Island’s Eden had proposed to her, however, she didn’t reveal what her answer was. The reality star casually dropped the news in an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday evening. “Thinking of proposal yet? When is he getting on his knee !!!” a fan asked Cyrell. She responded, “Here’s the thing that I actually haven’t shared but will now… When I came back from filming @thechallenge_au… @dallyeden did ask me to marry him. And well, to be continued. If you know you know.”
MAFS’ Ryan details the divide between The Challenge contestants
If you’ve been watching the current season of The Challenge Australia, you’ll know that there’s a very obvious divide between The Bachelor cast members and those who weren’t on the dating show. Former MAFS star Ryan Gallagher, who was eliminated on Monday night’s episode of The...
Johnny Ruffo teases his return to Home and Away
Former Home and Away actor Johnny Ruffo has said that he would love to come back and star on the soap again. Ruffo played Chris Harrington on Home and Away from 2013-2016 and announced he had been diagnosed with brain cancer a year after leaving the show.The now 34-year-old has battled cancer on and off ever since his diagnosis.
The Challenge Australia axed after terrible ratings
The Challenge Australia has been axed from Channel 10 because of its low viewership numbers. As of next week, the show will be available exclusively through the streaming channel, 10 Shake. Just last week, The Challenge Australia was bumped from its usual Monday and Tuesday 7:30pm timeslot. It was moved...
Metallica’s James Hetfield on his ‘Addiction to Fame’
Metallica is undoubtedly one of the biggest metal bands on the planet, and James Hetfield has admitted that the fame he experienced as part of the group went to his head. “Being up onstage is a fantasy world,” he said during an interview with The New Yorker, adding that he got carried away with the hype of being famous.
