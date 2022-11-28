Read full article on original website
Related
Country singer Jake Flint dead at 37, hours after wedding
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died in his sleep just hours after his wedding to fiancée Brenda on Saturday. The up-and-coming star was just 37.
Idaho student murders: Police say rumors that dog did not bark during attack are not confirmed
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13.
Bear attacks woman who's walking her dogs, she plays dead even with 'crunched' skull
A Maryland woman was walking her two dogs when she and her pets encountered a bear. The bear went after her — and caused severe nerve and skull damage requiring multiple surgeries.
Wisconsin plane crash - live: Images capture dramatic rescue mission after plane carrying 56 dogs crashes
A transport plane carrying more than 50 dogs up for adoption from the southeastern US crashed at a golf club in Delafield, Wisconsin. No life-threatening injuries have been reported for the three people and dozens of dogs. The crash occurred at Western Lakes Golf Club. Some local outlets reported that there were 53 dogs on the plane while others said there were 56. All of the dogs were triaged by veterinarians from the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County and will stay under observation until they have can be put up for adoption, according to CBS 58. Matthew Haerter of Lake Country Fire and Rescue said during a press conference that the aircraft crashed at a back green on the course. The plane is reported to have landed on the course and then crashed into a number of trees where its wings were cut off. Read More Plane carrying three people, 56 rescue dogs crashes on Wisconsin golf course
Plane with over 50 rescue dogs, 3 passengers crash lands at Wisconsin golf course
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WGN) — An aircraft carrying adoptable pets crashed onto a snowy golf course in Wisconsin Tuesday morning. According to the Waukesha Sheriff’s Department and the Human Animal Welfare Society, the plane — which had 3 passengers and 53 rescue dogs onboard — crash landed near the third hole on the Western Lakes Golf Course near Pewaukee, roughly 17 miles west of Milwaukee.
Plane from Air Force training base has ‘in-flight emergency,’ crashes in Mississippi
Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement. The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Columbus Air Force Base, according to Senior Airman Jessica Haynie, a public affairs specialist at the base.
Narcity
A Small Plane Crashed Into The Water In BC & No Survivors Have Been Found
An investigation is underway after a small floatplane crashed into a bay in B.C. on Wednesday. Three people were on board, including the pilot, and police said on Thursday that no survivors have been found. RCMP in Port Hardy were contacted by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre at about 1:20...
Plane door falls from sky, lands in Nevada shopping center
Federal officials are investigating an incident that saw a door fall off a plane midflight and land in a Nevada shopping center.
'People definitely thought this was the end': Passengers scream and cry as Delta flight from Atlanta to LAX forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after smoke fills the cockpit and cabin while alarm blares
A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin and passengers thought 'this was the end.'. Delta Flight 2846 made an emergency landing in Albuquerque on Tuesday after a mysterious smoke filled both the passenger cabin and the cockpit. Video...
News Chopper Crash Kills Meteorologist and 'Hero' Pilot Who Avoided Traffic as Helicopter Went Down
Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were longtime members of WBTV A news helicopter crash in North Carolina has taken the lives of two WBTV employees. The crash occurred near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit at around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, with meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag onboard. In a news conference reported by Fox 8, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said there was no mayday or distress call before the chopper went down. Sergeant C.G. Byrd with North Carolina State Highway Patrol informed the station that...
Woman killed on I-95 when car sandwiched between 2 tractor trailers in New York
A driver was killed in a fiery crash on I-95 in the Bronx, New York, early Tuesday after a car was crushed between two tractor trailers, according to police.
Whoopi Goldberg erupts after COVID diagnosis: 'This will kill you! What's the matter with you people?'
Whoopi Goldberg slammed Anthony Fauci's critics in the wake of her COVID-19 diagnosis, saying it "will kill you" and asking "what's the matter with you people?"
Texas jury awards $21 million to family of man left in vegetative state after routine surgery
The family of a Texas man who was left in a vegetative state after what was supposed to be routine leg surgery has been awarded $21 million by a Texas jury.
Video shows passengers standing on top of plane after deadly crash
A Tanzanian commercial flight operated by Precision Air crash-landed in bad weather in Lake Victoria, killing 19 people. The country's Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, said officials believe all bodies have been recovered from the airplane. CNN's Larry Madowo reports.
Airplane passenger yells, demands water from flight attendant, all caught on video
An angry traveler on board a flight was caught on video arguing and mocking a flight attendant — and complaining that he had not received water during the short flight. Here's what happened next.
Paraglider Spots Alligator from the Sky, Then Discovers Woman Stranded on the Roof of Submerged Car
"I fell with my car in here," the woman can be heard shouting in footage from the rescue It's a bird, it's a plane — it's a paraglider. On Sunday, Miami real estate broker Christiano Piquet was enjoying a flight on his paramotor-powered glider above a canal near Homestead when he spotted an alligator in the water, according to NBC Miami. "I turned around to get a shot of the alligator, and I saw a car under the water," Piquet, who was recording the flight, told The Miami Herald. As he descended to get...
Patrick Swayze’s widow reflects on finding love again: ‘Just because you lose someone doesn’t mean love stops’
Patrick Swayze, the husband of Lisa Niemi Swayze who starred in "Dirty Dancing” and Ghost," passed away in 2009 from advanced pancreatic cancer. He was 57.
Patricia Heaton tells Christians 'disappointed' by midterms 'governments are finite,' God is 'ever sustaining'
Patricia Heaton gave her perspective on Tuesday's election results this week to Christians who were "disappointed" by Republicans' performance in the midterms.
Paraglider helps rescue woman trapped in submerged car in South Florida canal: video
A man paragliding in south Florida noticed a woman trapped in a canal with her car. He not only jumped into action to help her, but caught the rescue on camera.
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider opposes Ohio legislation to ban gender-affirming surgeries for minors
Amy Schneider, a "Jeopardy!" champion, is planning on attending the hearing for an Ohio bill that would ban gender-affirming surgeries for minors at the Ohio Statehouse.
