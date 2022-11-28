ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferinject® approved in Chinafor the treatment of iron deficiency in adult patients

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221127005020/en/

CSL Vifor and Fresenius Kabi today announced that China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved Ferinject ®, a preparation for intravenous iron therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency in adult patients for whom oral iron preparations are ineffective, oral iron preparations cannot be used or for whom there is a clinical need to deliver iron rapidly. Ferinject ® has now received marketing authorization in 85 countries worldwide.

“We are thrilled about the marketing authorization of Ferinject ®, which is a milestone for Chinese patients living with iron deficiency or iron deficiency anemia”, said Hervé Gisserot, General Manager of CSL Vifor. “There is a high unmet need in China, which has the world’s largest iron deficiency population, and we are confident that Ferinject ® can make a meaningful difference in the treatment of these patients. At the same time, this is another important step in our goal to globalizing and maximizing the performance of our iron franchise as we look forward to bring this treatment to market as soon as possible.”

“Marketing authorization of Ferinject ® will strengthen our commitment of bringing innovative medicines for patients in China. We are guided by our corporate philosophy of caring for life and invested to putting essential medicines and technologies in the hands of people who help patients and to finding the best answers to the challenges they face”, said Yang Weiping, President of Fresenius Kabi China.

The approval of Ferinject ® may also enable a more effective implementation of PBM in Chinese hospitals, where an estimated 3-4 million patients undergo elective surgery each year. In China, PBM encompasses multiple in-hospital procedures across therapeutic areas. The China National Health Commission (NHC) has announced guidelines for perioperative PBM as a health standard across China, effective as per 1 June 2022.

Marketing authorization in China is based on positive clinical results from the phase-III trial VIT-IRON-2011-004. This open label, randomized multicenter study showed that Ferinject ® is an effective and well-tolerated alternative to iron sucrose for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia that can provide an improved hemoglobin response and correction of iron deficiency in Chinese patients.

CSL Vifor and Fresenius Kabi currently expect to begin to market Ferinject ® in the first half of 2023, with National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) listing anticipated in January 2024.

About CSL Vifor

CSL Vifor is a global partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative, leading therapies in iron deficiency, dialysis and nephrology & rare disease. We specialize in strategic global partnering, in-licensing and developing, manufacturing and marketing pharmaceutical products for precision healthcare, aiming to help patients around the world lead better, healthier lives. Headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland, CSL Vifor also includes the joint company Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (with Fresenius Medical Care).

The parent company, CSL (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs 30,000 people and delivers its lifesaving therapies to people in more than 100 countries. For more information about CSL Vifor visit, www.cslvifor.com.

About Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi is a global healthcare company that specializes in lifesaving medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. The company’s products and services are used to help care for critically and chronically ill patients. Fresenius Kabi’s product portfolio comprises a comprehensive range of I.V. generic drugs, infusion therapies and clinical nutrition products as well as the devices for administering these products. In the field of biosimilars, Fresenius Kabi focuses on autoimmune diseases and oncology. In 2019, the first biosimilar product by Fresenius Kabi was launched. Within transfusion medicine and cell therapies, Fresenius Kabi offers products for collection of blood components and extracorporeal therapies.

With its corporate mission of “caring for life”, the company is committed to putting essential medicines and technologies in the hands of people who help patients and finding the best answers to the challenges they face. For more information, please visit www.fresenius-kabi.com.

About Ferinject ®

Ferinject ® /Injectafer ® (ferric carboxymaltose) is an i.v. iron therapy with market authorization in 85 countries by November 2022. More than 19 million patient years of experience have helped to establish Ferinject ® / Injectafer ® as a trusted brand, with clinical benefits demonstrated by its efficacy and safety data 2. Ferinject’s ® quality relies on a consistent and firmly-controlled manufacturing process based on decades of experience.

About iron deficiency

Iron Deficiency affects about half of the patients with chronic kidney disease 3 and chronic heart failure and is associated with reduced quality of life 4, an increased risk of hospitalization 5 and cardiovascular death 6. Despite the serious consequences and high prevalence, of iron deficiency, the condition remains under-recognized 7.

Iron plays a vital role in many bodily processes, including the production of red blood cells, effective heart and brain function, and the prevention of infection and illness. Without enough iron, the body is unable to function properly. Common symptoms include fatigue, dizziness, and shortness of breath. Iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia is estimated to affect one in three people worldwide 8, yet despite the serious consequences and high prevalence 9, it remains an under-recognized condition.

Although iron deficiency can affect anyone, it is most prevalent in premenopausal women, pregnant woman and children under five 10. Left untreated, it can develop into iron deficiency anemia. The effects of iron deficiency differ from person to person but can be linked to an overall decline in general health and well-being 11. Even without anemia, iron deficiency can be debilitating, exacerbate an underlying chronic disease and lead to increased morbidity and mortality 12. Common symptoms include fatigue 11, 13, 14 pale skin 13, brittle nails 13, 15, craving non-food items such as dirt, clay and ice 16, and an inability to concentrate 11, 17. In children, iron deficiency can significantly impair cognitive and motor development 18.

About Patient Blood Management (PBM)

PBM is designed to improve surgical and medical patient outcomes by optimally managing and preserving patients’ blood. Proactive identification and treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients scheduled for elective surgery has been associated with a reduced need for blood transfusion 19 , reduced length of hospital stay 19, improved patient’s outcomes 20, and overall healthcare expenditure reduction 21.

