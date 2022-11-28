It's the last high school football game for MBA four-year starting quarterback Marcel Reed. The Ole Miss commitment leads the Big Red to their third TSSAA football Division II-AAA BlueCross Bowl in four years. MBA (12-0) plays Baylor (10-2) in the DII-AAA championship game at 6 p.m. (CT) at Chattanooga's Finley Stadium. It marks the second straight season the Big Red have finished the year in the title game. However, MBA has runner-up finishes in both 2019...

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 20 MINUTES AGO