Enter to Win a $500 Gift Card!

How does it work?

It’s easy, click on the link below to The District at Prairie Trail and fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?

One lucky winner will receive a $500 gift card to The District at Prairie Trail.

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

How can I enter the contest?

Click here to enter the contest from The District at Prairie Trail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.