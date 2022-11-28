Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker says, "I live in Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug TraffickingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Man Killed at Family Dollar Store in Fight with EmployeesTy D.Dallas, TX
This Dallas entrepreneur is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Family Dollar Store Customer Facing Murder Charge for Shooting Unarmed RobberLarry LeaseDallas, TX
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
Cowboys 'Elite'? Move Up to 'Tier 1' in NFL Power Rankings
The Dallas Cowboys sit with only two other teams in the top tier of one national media outlet's power rankings after the win over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving.
OBJ Obsession: Did Cowboys Miss Out on WR Bryan Edwards?
We've written a great deal about Dallas personnel boss Will McClay and his staff "turning over every stone.'' It is hoped that the Cowboys did that on Bryan Edwards ... as opposed to wearing OBJ blinders.
NFL world blasts player’s horrible fake injury
Injuries are a very real concern in such a high-contact, violent sport as football and should generally be taken seriously given the risk involved. But when players blatantly fake injuries on the field, it makes it difficult to determine when a player is actually in need of medical attention and when he’s just going down Read more... The post NFL world blasts player’s horrible fake injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update
Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Cowboys Catching Eagles? Sunday Could Provide Answer
Dallas needs an unexpected loss from Philly to make the NFC East interesting down the stretch.
NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room
An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
Ja Morant Gets Ejected From Grizzlies-Timberwolves Game
The former second-overall pick was talking with the official with 1:22 left in the game (the score was 104-94 in favor of the Timberwolves), and he was ejected for whatever he said. Morant finished his night with 24 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals in 34 minutes of...
Broncos sign Lamar Jackson to practice squad ahead of Ravens game
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Lamar Jackson has been signed to the practice squad of the Denver Broncos. To make room for Jackson, the Broncos released wide receiver Kaden Davis and running back Tyreik McAllister from the practice squad on Tuesday. A third-year cornerback from from the University of Nebraska,...
Cowboys Micah Parsons Watching Struggling Colts, Matt Ryan on MNF?
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons could be in for an enjoyable film study as he and the defense gets set to host the Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Matt Ryan on Sunday night.
NFL insider hints Odell Beckham Jr. might change his mind about Cowboys
Star free agent Odell Beckham Jr. is set to begin his tour as he decides which team to join, and an insider suggests he may end up in New York, not the Cowboys. Odell Beckham Jr. has a lot of eyes on him as he starts his journey back to the NFL. It was speculated that he was most likely to land with the Dallas Cowboys, but NFL insider Josina Anderson may be dropping hints of him ultimately landing in New York through a cryptic Tweet.
Look: Rams Have Made Decision On Odell Beckham Jr.
The Los Angeles Rams are completely removed from the Odell Beckham Jr. free-agency sweepstakes. According to team insider Greg Beacham, the Rams are no longer reserving OBJ's spot in the SoFi Stadium locker room. The locker that housed Beckham's nameplate for the entire 2022 season is now blank. The Rams...
NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day
On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
Week 13: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
With Mike White at the helm, Garrett Wilson can deliver production for fantasy managers.
Could Cowboys offer Odell Beckham Jr. multi-year deal?
The Dallas Cowboys are in the market for a playmaker, and Odell Beckham Jr., the top one available on the market, is making his way to Dallas for a visit in the coming days.
