Buffalo, NY

Jamestown woman awaiting arraignment for endangering child

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown woman is facing charges after police say her child allegedly overdosed on prescription drugs in the City of Jamestown on Friday. According to police, Tina Keeler left drugs in an area that her child could reach them. Keeler is behind bars and is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
19-year-old dies in mid-day shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a 19-year-old man was killed as the result of a mid-day shooting on Busti Avenue. According to officials, the shooting happened Sunday, just after Noon, on the street’s 300 block. The victim died at the scene. A suspect has not been...
