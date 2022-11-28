ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell Robinson dominates hours after questioning his Knicks role

Mitchell Robinson was clear: He’s happy with his role on the Knicks. His tweet Tuesday, responding to a fan asking if he had ever thought of working with Amar’e Stoudemire on his non-existent post game, wasn’t a knock on anyone. “The way we play is not set for me to do any moves,” the center tweeted in his response to the fan. When asked about the tweet, Robinson said it was “my business.” Regarding his role with the Knicks, he said: “If I was unhappy, I wouldn’t have [done] what I came out here and did today and last game. I would’ve...
