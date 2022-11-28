Read full article on original website
Deb Alexander
3d ago
and they worry about the lobster fishing but a sea going vacuume cleaner won't hurt the Right Whales. overfish everything!!!
Fred
2d ago
Jest another way for the commercial guys to take everything. The commercial fisherman wipe out everything and the hook and line people pay the price. Don’t let that ship start working.
bud
2d ago
Gently? Yeah right! It will destroy the sea bed and kill everything else living on the bottom. I know of a large bay that fisherman used “Draggers” to “gently” fish the bottom. It tore all the vegetation from the bottom and now the bay is just a sand desert. There used to be crabs, lobsters and eels that striped bass fed on. Gone!
