Pets die, person hospitalized after fire breaks out in bedroom of Bay Point home
BAY POINT, Calif. ( KRON ) — Crews found five pets dead after a fire at a Bay Point home on Sunday afternoon, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District told KRON4. One person was airlifted to the hospital for injuries of burns and smoke inhalation.
When firefighters arrived at the residence on Gibson Avenue, they found four dogs and one cat dead.
The fire happened around 3:22 p.m. when a fire broke out in an upstairs bedroom, officials said. The fire “quickly spread” throughout the structure, but crews were able to contain the blaze in roughly 10 minutes.
Gibson Avenue is located off Willow Pass Road in Bay Point. No other information was available.
