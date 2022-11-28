ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

WCJB

Horse Capital TV highlights Spirit Walk

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - You can learn about the the benefits of the human and miniature horse bond. On this weeks Horse Capital TV, hear what this Spirit Walk is all about.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Several residents discuss Ocala/Marion County’s growth

In response to recent letters, three residents recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic of growth and development in Ocala/Marion County. “It does not seem to matter to our governmental authorities in Ocala or Marion County that our beautiful Ocala/Marion County is being destroyed. I have read letter after letter from residents voicing their disgust with the destruction of a once-beautiful piece of Florida. Having recently spent some time in the Tampa area, I saw first-hand that we are not the only part of Florida that governmental officials are allowing to be ruined in the state. Does it ever stop?” says Ocala resident Nancy Avellino.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Vineyard Church will hold a free food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway at the Vineyard Church on Wednesday. The church is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates. The distribution will start at 11 a.m. It is open to everyone and is free.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mynews13.com

Developing Lake County: A hot button issue

ORLANDO, Fla. — Development projects within Lake County continue to increase, and it’s a topic that seems to divide each community. Regina Cruz-Morales has lived in Clermont for 10 years. She’s seen some changes. Cruz-Morales is also a real estate agent. She’s seen people come and go for the community’s growth. Yet she says inventory is low.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Organizations donate $25,000 to UF food pantry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida food pantry is getting a $25,000 donation to help put food on the table for people across North Central Florida. UF officials announced the donation from the Pepsi Stronger Together Initiative and Winn-Dixie. Employees from Pepsi and Winn-Dixie will deliver groceries to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF Health launches midwife practice

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After years of practicing at the hospital, UF Health’s team of midwives now have their own practice. On Tuesday, UF Health officials, midwives, and other labor care staff had a ribbon-cutting for a midwife clinic and practice for the five women doing the job at the hospital.
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

Apparent sinkhole shuts down road in Clermont, deputies say

CLERMONT, Fla. – Two roads in Clermont were shut down Wednesday evening due to an apparent sinkhole, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Montevista Road and Bradley Circle would be closed due to the hole, which the sheriff’s office posted a picture of on social media.
CLERMONT, FL
WCJB

Limestone quarry operation to reopen in Newberry

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - City Commissioners unanimously approved a request on Monday night for a special use permit, for a limerock quarry along CR-235. The application on behalf of North Florida Limerock Corporation, asked to restore operations at one site and continue operations at another. Both sites were recently annexed...
NEWBERRY, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Prime 3 on Main

Whether saving lives or pleasing palates, three longtime friends serve their community. Orlando Health Medical Group FHV Health Doctors David Lew, Dave Sustarsic, and Jose Rosado, after more than 45 years providing cardiovascular care in the Central Florida area, can add the title of “restaurateur” to their resumes.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Proposed Dogwood Village housing project may be moved

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The people who run the agency that funded the proposed Dogwood Village say the developer might be able to move the housing project. In a letter to the county commission dated Monday, the executive director of the Florida Housing Finance Corporation said they normally don’t allow changes in projects funded by competitive grants.
GAINESVILLE, FL

