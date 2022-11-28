Read full article on original website
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Spirit Walk
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - You can learn about the the benefits of the human and miniature horse bond. On this weeks Horse Capital TV, hear what this Spirit Walk is all about.
ocala-news.com
Several residents discuss Ocala/Marion County’s growth
In response to recent letters, three residents recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic of growth and development in Ocala/Marion County. “It does not seem to matter to our governmental authorities in Ocala or Marion County that our beautiful Ocala/Marion County is being destroyed. I have read letter after letter from residents voicing their disgust with the destruction of a once-beautiful piece of Florida. Having recently spent some time in the Tampa area, I saw first-hand that we are not the only part of Florida that governmental officials are allowing to be ruined in the state. Does it ever stop?” says Ocala resident Nancy Avellino.
WCJB
UF beats FSU in “Chop in Chomp Food Drive Competition” after $25,000 donation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students are getting help with groceries for the holiday season thanks to a donation. UF officials announced the $25,000 donation from Winn-Dixie and the Pepsi Stronger Together Initiative. Employees from Pepsi and Winn-Dixie delivered groceries on Wednesday morning to the Hitchcock Field and...
WCJB
Vineyard Church will hold a free food giveaway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway at the Vineyard Church on Wednesday. The church is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates. The distribution will start at 11 a.m. It is open to everyone and is free.
fox35orlando.com
Family pays thousands to rent home in Florida, only to find out it was a scam
OCALA, Fla. - A family in Florida is scrambling to find a new place to live – weeks after they moved from Louisiana to Florida – only to find out the person who rented it to them didn't own the home or have the authority to rent it out.
mynews13.com
Developing Lake County: A hot button issue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Development projects within Lake County continue to increase, and it’s a topic that seems to divide each community. Regina Cruz-Morales has lived in Clermont for 10 years. She’s seen some changes. Cruz-Morales is also a real estate agent. She’s seen people come and go for the community’s growth. Yet she says inventory is low.
WCJB
Organizations donate $25,000 to UF food pantry
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida food pantry is getting a $25,000 donation to help put food on the table for people across North Central Florida. UF officials announced the donation from the Pepsi Stronger Together Initiative and Winn-Dixie. Employees from Pepsi and Winn-Dixie will deliver groceries to...
WCJB
UF Health launches midwife practice
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After years of practicing at the hospital, UF Health’s team of midwives now have their own practice. On Tuesday, UF Health officials, midwives, and other labor care staff had a ribbon-cutting for a midwife clinic and practice for the five women doing the job at the hospital.
Shop Local in Lake County, Florida - Holiday Gifts & Lunch Downtown
There are plenty of choices for where to shop, and too often, we forget to visit the hometown stores that make our area special. To me, there's nothing like doing Christmas shopping "downtown" just like I used to in the town where I grew up!
Lake County firefighters respond to blaze inside Leesburg freezer facility
LEESBURG, Fla. — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a warehouse in Leesburg. Firefighters were called to a storage facility around 9 p.m. Tuesday and said they found smoke and flames coming through the roof. The fire broke out at a freezer facility located...
click orlando
Apparent sinkhole shuts down road in Clermont, deputies say
CLERMONT, Fla. – Two roads in Clermont were shut down Wednesday evening due to an apparent sinkhole, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Montevista Road and Bradley Circle would be closed due to the hole, which the sheriff’s office posted a picture of on social media.
WCJB
Limestone quarry operation to reopen in Newberry
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - City Commissioners unanimously approved a request on Monday night for a special use permit, for a limerock quarry along CR-235. The application on behalf of North Florida Limerock Corporation, asked to restore operations at one site and continue operations at another. Both sites were recently annexed...
mynews13.com
Leesburg nonprofit receives $6K from Umatilla church for Giving Tuesday
EUSTIS, Fla. — Nonprofits around the region are fundraising as part of Giving Tuesday. In Lake County, one nonprofit is helping children in foster care transition into adulthood. What You Need To Know. According to DCF. more than 20% of young adults who come out of foster care become...
WCJB
Ocala man arrested in Key West after jumping in water attempting to flee
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is behind bars in Monroe County after fleeing from police on an electric scooter. Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jose Vigil, 38, on Wednesday. Deputies say Vigil crossed US-1 on Stock Island in Key West, at about 3 a.m. with no...
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 1 - 4, 2022
I love the weekends at this time of the year in Lake County because of the Christmas festivals and holiday activities. Whether you're a local like me, a newcomer to the area, or even if you're only here for a visit, I'm sure you'll find something you want to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida!
WCJB
Alachua County School District recruiters hire 14 people amid staffing shortages
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After months of dealing with staffing shortages, recruiters for the Alachua County School District are holding two hiring events this week. The one that took place today was to hire people in food and nutrition services. Tonya Nunn, organizer of the recruitment events, said their goal...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Prime 3 on Main
Whether saving lives or pleasing palates, three longtime friends serve their community. Orlando Health Medical Group FHV Health Doctors David Lew, Dave Sustarsic, and Jose Rosado, after more than 45 years providing cardiovascular care in the Central Florida area, can add the title of “restaurateur” to their resumes.
WCJB
Proposed Dogwood Village housing project may be moved
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The people who run the agency that funded the proposed Dogwood Village say the developer might be able to move the housing project. In a letter to the county commission dated Monday, the executive director of the Florida Housing Finance Corporation said they normally don’t allow changes in projects funded by competitive grants.
WCJB
‘Our firefighter community is going to support Anthony’: Community and MCFR raise $15k for hospitalized fire lieutenant
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - First responders from Marion County Fire Rescue made an effort to help the family of MCFR Lieutenant Anthony Gillan, who they call Tony. Officials said on November 15th, Tony suffered a serious injury in his neck and vertebrae while training. “Immediately the firefighters and paramedics realized...
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Bench press form corrections
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lifting weights is a great workout if done properly. On this weeks Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn about some common faults when lifting with a bench press.
