Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
yalebulldogs.com
Seitz, Dukaric Receive ECAC Hockey Weekly Honors
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. – Senior Emma Seitz and sophomore Pia Dukaric of the Yale women's ice hockey team earned ECAC weekly awards, as announced by the conference on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Emma Seitz was named the ECAC Defender of the Week after helping the Bulldogs to a 2-0 record...
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Head to UMass Wednesday
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale women's basketball team visits UMass Wednesday night (7:00 p.m., ESPN+, NESN+, Live Stats, Tickets). It is the last of five straight games on the road for the Bulldogs. The Minutewomen are among the teams receiving votes in the most recent USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll.
trumbulltimes.com
Donovan Clingan’s impact at UConn making high school coach proud: 'Great for Connecticut basketball'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pacing, squatting and sometimes down on one knee, Tim Barrette spent the late hours of Thanksgiving Day getting worked up in front of the TV, watching the UConn men’s basketball team play Oregon to open the Phil Knight Invitational.
zip06.com
North Haven Names Joseph Romanelli Head Baseball Coach
The North Haven High School Athletic Department is excited to announce the appointment of Joseph Romanelli as the new head coach for the North Haven High School baseball program. Joe previously coached at Notre Dame-West Haven from 2016 to 2022 and has been the varsity assistant coach for the past...
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Set for Visit from Howard
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men's basketball team has been dominant in the friendly confines of the John J. Lee Amphitheater so far this season, winning its first three games by an average of 47 points. Game No. 4 brings a visit from Howard on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. and then the Bulldogs won't play at home again until Jan. 6 against Dartmouth.
New Britain Herald
No. 1 Berlin holds on to beat No. 8 Branford 35-25 in Class M quarterfinals
BERLIN - Both sides sputtered out of the gate, but the No. 1 Berlin Redcoats (11-0) caught fire in the second half to fend off the No. 8 Branford Hornets (5-6) and advance to the Class M Semifinals on Sunday. The first half gave the impression that Tuesday was going...
athleticbusiness.com
Watch: Aerial View of the Athletics Facilities at Trinity College
Check out the outdoor and indoor athletic facilities at Trinity College, a private liberal arts college in Hartford, Conn. The NCAA Division III Trinity College is the second-oldest college in Connecticut.
yalebulldogs.com
Dehmoubed Named to Forbes Under 30 Class of 2023
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Shervin Dehmoubed, a member of the Yale men's tennis team, has been named to the Forbes Under 30 Class of 2023. Dehmoubed of Cardiff by the Sea, Calif., is the cofounder and CEO of EcoPackables, a sustainable packaging company that exclusively uses recyclable or compostable materials.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac president buys $3.85 million home in Arizona
Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian and her husband Peter Liberti finalized a $3.85 million purchase on Oct. 11, for a 4,899-square-foot home in Arizona, according to property records obtained by the Chronicle. The records indicate that Olian, the university’s ninth president, and Liberti paid $1.78 million in cash for a...
Alabama man charged after Ridgefield man dies from fentanyl poisoning at Florida bachelor party
RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 26-year-old man from Ridgefield died after ingesting fentanyl-laced cocaine at a bachelor party in Walton County, Florida. The Walton County Sherriff’s Office said they responded to a medical assistance call on Sand Dunes Road in Santa Rosa beach on May 14. Upon arrival, deputies found a man lying on the […]
Eric Coleman announces bid for Hartford mayor
Just one day after Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin revealed he isn't running for the third time in 2023, a former Superior Court judge and Democratic state senator announced his bid for mayor.
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video: The old Lord & Taylor, Bishops Corner, West Hartford
Lord & Taylor had its first department store outside the greater New York area at Bishops Corner in West Hartford Connecticut. In this video I describe the store, which opened with great fanfare in 1953 and moved out (to Westfarms Mall) in 1983. I also talk about the adjacent shopping center, the Dutchland Farms dairy restaurant and summer pony rides that had previously existed on the site in the 1930s and 40s, and the attempts by local residents to block the building of Lord & Taylor.
Son of Guilford BOE member sends racist, offensive memes to fellow students
Numerous offensive messages were sent to middle schoolers by the son of Board of Ed. member who ran on promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in education. The post Son of Guilford BOE member sends racist, offensive memes to fellow students appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
7 Delicious Pizza Spots to Check out in Fairfield County, CT
Connecticut keeps coming up everywhere as one of the states with the best pizza. It sure looks like New York has some competition. Here are a few buzzworthy pizza spots that have been highly rated this past year.
Final witnesses called in West Haven fraud trial
After two days of testimony from former state Rep. Michael DiMassa, West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi was not called to the stand during the local corruption trial.
Michael DiMassa’s affairs, gambling habits in spotlight during trial
John Trasacco's defense attorneys sought to portray DiMassa as a sexual philanderer and gambling addict who was desperate for money.
Every vote counts: Connecticut race ends by a difference of 1 vote
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — They say every vote counts. In one Connecticut town, it really did. A race for a seat in the state Legislature has been decided by a single vote. Nearly 10,600 ballots were cast in the race between Republican Tony Morrison and Democrat Christopher Poulos to represent the 81st Assembly District in Southington, a town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Hartford.
cityofwesthaven.com
New UNH police officer sworn in
WEST HAVEN, Nov. 29, 2022 — (Pictured): New University of New Haven police Officer Arthur Shannonhouse is sworn in by Mayor Nancy R. Rossi at City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Shannonhouse recently retired from the Western Connecticut State University Police Department after a 22-year career. UNH Police Chief...
Danbury Homeowner Inundated With Field Mice, Is the Hat City One Giant Mouse House?
There's a mouse in the house, or many, in this case. That is the issue for one Danbury Homeowner who took to Reddit to see if others were encountering the same issue. u/humanagain12 shared the following post on the Danbury Reddit page a few months back:. "I know someone with...
Volunteers clean up New Haven park
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of volunteers came together Sunday to clean up a park and pier in New Haven. The WeLoveU Foundation and employees from Power Home Remodeling teamed up to remove litter from Fort Hale Park. The volunteers said it’s good to give back. “We’ve been volunteering for a few years,” Stephanie […]
