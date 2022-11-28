ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yalebulldogs.com

Seitz, Dukaric Receive ECAC Hockey Weekly Honors

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. – Senior Emma Seitz and sophomore Pia Dukaric of the Yale women's ice hockey team earned ECAC weekly awards, as announced by the conference on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Emma Seitz was named the ECAC Defender of the Week after helping the Bulldogs to a 2-0 record...
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Head to UMass Wednesday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale women's basketball team visits UMass Wednesday night (7:00 p.m., ESPN+, NESN+, Live Stats, Tickets). It is the last of five straight games on the road for the Bulldogs. The Minutewomen are among the teams receiving votes in the most recent USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll.
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

North Haven Names Joseph Romanelli Head Baseball Coach

The North Haven High School Athletic Department is excited to announce the appointment of Joseph Romanelli as the new head coach for the North Haven High School baseball program. Joe previously coached at Notre Dame-West Haven from 2016 to 2022 and has been the varsity assistant coach for the past...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Set for Visit from Howard

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men's basketball team has been dominant in the friendly confines of the John J. Lee Amphitheater so far this season, winning its first three games by an average of 47 points. Game No. 4 brings a visit from Howard on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. and then the Bulldogs won't play at home again until Jan. 6 against Dartmouth.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Dehmoubed Named to Forbes Under 30 Class of 2023

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Shervin Dehmoubed, a member of the Yale men's tennis team, has been named to the Forbes Under 30 Class of 2023. Dehmoubed of Cardiff by the Sea, Calif., is the cofounder and CEO of EcoPackables, a sustainable packaging company that exclusively uses recyclable or compostable materials.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac president buys $3.85 million home in Arizona

Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian and her husband Peter Liberti finalized a $3.85 million purchase on Oct. 11, for a 4,899-square-foot home in Arizona, according to property records obtained by the Chronicle. The records indicate that Olian, the university’s ninth president, and Liberti paid $1.78 million in cash for a...
HAMDEN, CT
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video: The old Lord & Taylor, Bishops Corner, West Hartford

Lord & Taylor had its first department store outside the greater New York area at Bishops Corner in West Hartford Connecticut. In this video I describe the store, which opened with great fanfare in 1953 and moved out (to Westfarms Mall) in 1983. I also talk about the adjacent shopping center, the Dutchland Farms dairy restaurant and summer pony rides that had previously existed on the site in the 1930s and 40s, and the attempts by local residents to block the building of Lord & Taylor.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Every vote counts: Connecticut race ends by a difference of 1 vote

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — They say every vote counts. In one Connecticut town, it really did. A race for a seat in the state Legislature has been decided by a single vote. Nearly 10,600 ballots were cast in the race between Republican Tony Morrison and Democrat Christopher Poulos to represent the 81st Assembly District in Southington, a town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Hartford.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
cityofwesthaven.com

New UNH police officer sworn in

WEST HAVEN, Nov. 29, 2022 — (Pictured): New University of New Haven police Officer Arthur Shannonhouse is sworn in by Mayor Nancy R. Rossi at City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Shannonhouse recently retired from the Western Connecticut State University Police Department after a 22-year career. UNH Police Chief...
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Volunteers clean up New Haven park

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of volunteers came together Sunday to clean up a park and pier in New Haven. The WeLoveU Foundation and employees from Power Home Remodeling teamed up to remove litter from Fort Hale Park. The volunteers said it’s good to give back. “We’ve been volunteering for a few years,” Stephanie […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy