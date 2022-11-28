ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Monitor

Planning Commission recommends allowing housing in commercial zoning

The Planning Commission recommended a code change Tuesday to allow housing in more parts of the city. The change, if approved by City Council, would allow housing on 7,474 commercially zoned properties, boosting the city’s housing capacity by up to 46,324 units amid a housing crisis caused in part by lack of supply.
City eyes major upgrades, parking garages for Zilker Park

The city has released the draft of its vision plan for the future of Zilker Park, which splits the major enhancements proposed for the park into five regions that include the seven primary activity zones for current public use and programming. Some of the most substantial improvements likely in store...
Replacement could be in the cards for historic Barton Springs Road bridge

Barton Springs Road bridge could get upgrades that include a widened bridge deck, two new bicycle lanes and pedestrian paths. “It needs to be rehabilitated or replaced to ensure the safety and longevity as well as improved circulation in this area for vehicles, pedestrians, bicycles, all the modes of transportation,” said Eric Bailey, assistant director of Public Works’ Capital Project Delivery.
Planning Commission says no to extra parking for bar

The Planning Commission on Tuesday prevented a bar on Manor Road from building extra parking, as members expressed concern over encouraging drinking and driving. “I certainly think that more people driving to bars is not a good idea,” Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson said. The bar, called the Alright, is currently...
Planning Commission weighs in on Palm District Plan

The Planning Commission heard a presentation Tuesday on the Palm District Plan, an initiative that aims to guide growth and preserve cultural heritage in a rapidly changing part of downtown. “The overarching vision of the district,” Stevie Greathouse with the Housing and Planning Department said, “is that it become a...
Brodie Oaks PUD gets Planning Commission approval

The Planning Commission recommended a proposal Tuesday to transform the Brodie Oaks Shopping Center at South Lamar and Loop 360 into a huge mixed-use development, paving the way for a City Council vote in the coming weeks. The project would turn the 36.7-acre shopping center, with its expansive parking lots...
Clogged wells, ongoing drought gum up Deep Eddy Pool’s opening hours

Deep Eddy Pool is facing delayed opening hours due to drought conditions and the clogged status of two of the wells the city uses to keep the spring-fed pool in operation. Although regular maintenance scheduled for January may alleviate some of the problem, there is a limit to what the city can do while water levels remain low.
Animal services programs missing from city strategic planning

The Animal Advisory Commission is asking the city manager’s office to include animal services programming in its upcoming strategic plan. At its regular meeting Nov. 14, the commission voted to approve a letter asking City Manager Spencer Cronk and Chief Financial Officer Ed Van Eenoo to include animal services and wildlife protection in the upcoming strategic development 2028 plan.
