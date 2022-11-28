ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Crypto exchange Kraken lays off 1,000 employees

Kraken, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, will lay off 30% of employees, their CEO said. The company pointed to slowing macroeconomic and geopolitical factors as driving the weakening in crypto markets. It comes on the same day that DoorDash announced 1,250 job cuts, and amidst massive turmoil...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
crowdfundinsider.com

ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”

The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
CoinTelegraph

Binance CEO explains 127K BTC transfer, points to proof-of-reserve audit

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is moving large amounts of cryptocurrency as part of its proof-of-reserve (PoR) audits, according to its CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. Binance sent 127,351 Bitcoin (BTC), or more than $2 billion, to an unknown wallet on Nov. 28, Whale Alert reported on Nov. 28. According to on-chain data, the transaction occurred at 10:00 am UTC, costing Binance a fee of just 0.000026 BTC ($0.42).
Reuters

U.S. Treasury's Yellen says cryptocurrencies need regulation

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency market has not spilled over to the banking sector, but she remained skeptical about the industry and believed it needed adequate regulation.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchange Kraken Settles With U.S. Treasury Over Violation of Iran Sanctions

The crypto exchange Kraken is settling with the U.S. Treasury Department over apparent violations of sanctions against Iran. The US-based crypto exchange Kraken is agreeing to pay a fine of $362,159 to settle the issue with the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), according to the federal agency.
todaynftnews.com

Binance acquires Sakura exchange BitCoin and prepares to enter Japan

The largest Exchange Binance has acquired the entirety of BitCoin (SEBC), a Japanese-registered cryptocurrency exchange service provider. The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by trading volume has now entered the Japanese market as a result of the acquisition. The Japanese market would have a substantial impact on the adoption...
Money

5 Best Crypto Staking Platforms of 2022

Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services. $0 Commission Platform. Best for BeginnersBest for Crypto LendingBest for Competitive APYsBest for...
Investopedia

With The Latest Move, Brazil and India Embrace Cryptocurrency

With their latest move, emerging economies such as Brazil and India are getting closer to crypto. While Brazil legalized cryptocurrency as a payment method, India is launching the retail version of its digital currency on a test basis. Key Takeaways. Crypto Becomes Legal In Brazil. The Chamber of Deputies of...
crypto-academy.org

Crypto Bill Adopted by the Congress of Brazil

A measure providing a regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency sector and offering limited legal status to cryptocurrency payments has been approved by the lower house of Congress of Brazil. The Brazilian Chamber of Deputies passed a bill on November 29 that would create a legal structure for the nation’s cryptocurrency...
CoinTelegraph

US CFTC commissioner calls for new category to protect small investors from crypto

United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero spoke at the Futures Industry Association Asia Derivatives Conference in Singapore on Nov. 30. She talked about “how to harness the best that technology offers, while protecting against emerging threats,” with particular emphasis on cybersecurity and crypto.
cryptonewsz.com

New tokens Aptos (APT) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) surge while Shiba Inu (SHIB) shows resilience!

Even as some fiat currencies are losing value against the US dollar amid gloomy economic forecasts, the cryptocurrency market has shown resilience after suffering one of the worst crashes in May this year. Many top-ranking cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have managed to trade in a stable range for several weeks, while new tokens like Aptos (APT) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) have surged quickly.
coingeek.com

South Korea seeks improved digital economy with blockchain-based online voting

South Korea has unveiled plans to establish an online voting system using blockchain as part of its plans to be a leader in the industry. The announcement from the Ministry of Science and ICT tilted to blockchain for the online voting system because of its inherent characteristics of transparency and immutability. The Ministry noted that eliminating third parties and intermediaries would improve the electioneering process in the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy