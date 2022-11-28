Read full article on original website
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
wgbh.org
Boston parents of color are losing faith in the city's public schools
The Boston Public School system has been struggling for decades with high leadership turnaround and low-performing schools, challenges that have families of color heading out the door. One such parent, Latoya Gayle, has taken two of her four children out of Boston Public Schools and into charter schools. Gayle said...
nbcboston.com
Anonymous Donor Gives $1.65M to Boston Public Schools to Expand Music Education
An anonymous donor has given the Boston Public Schools a 3-year, $1.65 million grant to help expand music education at schools in East Boston. Boston Public Schools and EdVestors, a Boston education nonprofit, announced the grant Monday morning at the Curtis Guild School in East Boston. “The arts is a...
WCVB
Mayor Wu says Mass & Cass area '80 percent, 90 percent better' than year ago
While the confluence of homelessness and substance use in Boston's "Mass. and Cass" area persists, Mayor Michelle Wu argued that conditions on the ground have improved dramatically in the year since she took office. Wu, who has drawn criticism from a range of fellow policymakers and community leaders over the...
WCVB
Mayor Wu says Boston's 'Mass & Cass' crisis improving, but business owner disagrees
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has said the situation at "Mass & Cass" — an area of the city plagued by homelessness and substance abuse — has greatly improved, but one business owner in that area says hundreds of people continue to gather there despite the mayor's efforts to move them elsewhere.
nbcboston.com
Boston City Council Approves Lowering Voting Age to 16 Pending Approval From Wu, State
Teenagers in Boston may soon be able to vote in local elections after the city council approved an amendment to lower the voting age to 16; the measure's fate now depends on Massachusetts legislators. Boston wouldn't be the first city to make such move, but it could become one of...
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge Officials Discuss Homelessness, Rise in Crime and Substance Abuse in Central Square
Cambridge city staff delivered a presentation during a Tuesday afternoon meeting of the City Council's Human Services and Veterans Committee. By Cory K. Gorczycki. Cambridge officials on Tuesday discussed the city’s efforts to address homelessness in Central Square, where overdoses and some types of crime have risen over the last four years.
Activists, school officials clash over new regional school location in Wakefield
While local activists say the new location would be detrimental to the surrounding forest, one school official says their concerns are overblown and fueled by NIMBYism. Local activists and school officials in Wakefield are engaged in a bitter fight over the chosen location for a new regional vocational school. Friends...
nbcboston.com
‘To the People of Boston, Thank You': Prince William Issues Statement Upon Arrival
The Prince and Princess of Wales landed at Boston Logan International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, officially kicking off their 3-day royal visit to the city. Just as they landed, Prince William tweeted out a statement from his royal account, expressing excitement for the visit and thanking Boston for playing host.
ncsha.org
MassHousing Awards $143,332 for Affordable Sober Housing in Massachusetts
BOSTON – November 17, 2022 – MassHousing has awarded a total of $143,332 in grant funding to help preserve 22 affordable sober housing units and provide supportive services to men, women, and children impacted by substance misuse. The grants come from the Center for Community Recovery Innovations, Inc....
rtands.com
Report: ‘Critical Structural Finding’ Causes MBTA to Shut Down JFK/UMass Station Entrance
Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. According to a Boston Herald report, a “critical structural issue that was threatening public safety” was discovered this past weekend during an inspection at the entrance to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s (MBTA) JFK/UMass Station from Columbia Road to the pedestrian concourse leading to the station headhouse.
Mass. regional buses will be free for the rest of the year
For the rest of 2022, all of Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities will be free for commuters as part of “Try Transit Holiday.”. “The program is designed to encourage new customers to ‘Try Transit’ by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season,” a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority press release stated.
nbcboston.com
NBC10 Boston Responds to Unexpected Dental Bill
After being hit by with an unexpected dental bill, a Massachusetts woman reached out to NBC10 Boston for help. "We get our cleanings, we go and have X-rays. And if there's a problem, we try to get it done," said Donna Hannigan of Haverhill. When Hannigan found out she needed...
Boston traffic could be 'royally difficult' this week
BOSTON - Some of the biggest names in the world are descending on Boston this week - and AAA is predicting that could be "royally difficult traffic" for drivers.The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive in Boston Wednesday and will be in town through Friday for the Earthshot Prize Awards. Friday is also when President Joe Biden is coming to Boston for a fundraiser. "While there haven't been any specific road closures announced we do know there will be temporary ones appearing and disappearing as the royals make their way through the city," said AAA Northeast Spokesperson Mark Schieldrop. AAA says there...
WBUR
How should the MBTA extend the Silver Line? Here are the options
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. I’m still working through Thanksgiving leftovers and relishing in Winston the French bulldog’s triumphant victory. But alas, it’s Monday again and we’re back to work. At least it’s finally OK to put on Christmas music (when you’re not listening to WBUR, that is). To the news:
iheart.com
No Car, No Problem: Boston Ranked 2nd Best City To Live In Without A Car
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A new study ranks Boston as one of the best cities in the U.S. to live in without a car. Boston came in at No. 2 on the list from Lawn Starter because of its walkability and access to public transit, just behind San Francisco and ahead of Washington D.C. Four other New England cities made the top 100—Providence, RI was No. 19, Worcester was No. 63, Bridgeport, CT was No. 83, and Springfield came in at No. 98.
Melrose Police Chief retires, ending decades-long career
MELROSE, Mass. — Melrose Police Chief Michael L. Lyle will work his final shift on Wednesday. Lyle joined the Melrose Police Department in 1986 as a rookie patrol officer and became chief in 2007. He announced his retirement in March. State law requires that police officers, correction officers and firefighters retire at the age of 65. Lyle turned 65 earlier this month.
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, 11/30 – Former Salem Mayor Neil Harrington to Run Again – Local News & Sports Podcast – Holiday Events
Weather – National Weather Service – Strong, potentially damaging winds are expected today and Thursday, with wind gusts as high as 55 mph possible. The strongest winds will be between 3pm and 10pm today, then again Thursday afternoon. Community News Notes – Photos – Sports. City...
Boston Globe
Globe Santa wants you
.. to support Greater Boston’s children on Giving Tuesday. For 67 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail or online at globesanta.org. It’s Giving Tuesday, and every tax-deductible charitable organization...
Boston Magazine
Eight Destination-Worthy Brunch Spots beyond Boston
Tuck into midday meals starring seafood, ube-coconut pancakes, and more—just a short drive from the city. Brunch is basically a vacation of a meal. When else can you bury your normal-life woes and worries under a stack of caramelized-banana-topped pancakes and the horseradish pulp at the bottom of your bloody mary? With that “escaping the everyday grind” in mind, now’s your chance to hit up these destination-worthy brunch spots. Since they’re all a quick jaunt from Boston, you won’t even need to pack luggage.
POLITICO
Healey’s Beacon Hill rendezvous
BEHIND CLOSED DOORS — Six days after he was elected governor in 2014, Republican Charlie Baker joined Democratic legislative leaders at the State House for a series of private meetings followed by a public show of cross-party unity before the press. His successor, Democrat Maura Healey, has now held...
