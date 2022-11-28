Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD responds to fatal auto pedestrian accident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that happened Wednesday afternoon in the Bonneville Hills neighborhood of the city. “2100 E and 1300 South is closed in both directions at 1300 South, and will be for...
KSLTV
Deputies: Driver arrested in Utah County had blood alcohol level 8 times legal limit
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A 24-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of DUI after deputies said she drove erratically on a road near the sheriff’s office, ultimately damaging her car to the point where it was no longer operable. Sgt. Spencer Cannon said just after 8...
KSLTV
Two pedestrians hit by car in Orem, one hospitalized
OREM, Utah — Two people have been hit by a car in the area of 400 South and 400 West in Orem. According to a post by Orem Police Department, they are asking people to avoid the area saying, “Two people have been hit by a vehicle and officers are conducting an investigation.”
Gephardt Daily
Update: Salt Lake City pedestrian killed after being struck by pickup truck
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City pedestrian was killed Wednesday after being struck by a pickup truck at the intersection of 2100 East and 1300 South. First responders were dispatched to the accident site about 3:31 p.m. Bystanders were already performing...
Driver over eight times legal limit stopped in Utah County, police say
A woman was arrested for DUI in Utah County after being stopped and testing eight times over the legal blood alcohol limit.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Charges filed against Payson man accused of crashing into horse in Spanish Fork parade
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Payson man’s blood alcohol level was more than four times Utah’s legal limit Saturday when he crashed into a horse and rider during a Spanish Fork parade, police said. Police say Dionicio Vasquez, 57, was driving a...
Gephardt Daily
Family of 6 rescued after tree search gone wrong in Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A family outing into a remote area of Wasatch County to search for a holiday tree turned memorable for all the wrong reasons. The six family members found themselves stranded after their Honda Pilot got stuck in the snow. Wasatch...
Arrest made after investigation of two law office break-ins in Salt Lake City
A man, accused of breaking into two separate Salt Lake City law offices in a single day, has been arrested.
Man in custody after driving into Spanish Fork parade, hitting horse and rider
A man has been taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday, Nov. 26, after he drove into Spanish Fork's lights parade and struck a horse and rider.
kjzz.com
19-year-old hospitalized after vehicle slide off in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A vehicle slide off was causing traffic delays in Little Cottonwood Canyon as officials worked at the scene on Tuesday. Officials said a 19-year-old male was the only occupant in the vehicle when the slide off happened at approximately 4:40 p.m. They said he was sent via ambulance to a hospital and was conscious, breathing and alert.
Gephardt Daily
Defendant pleads guilty to automobile homicide in death of West Jordan teen
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Mason Andrew Ohms awaits a lengthy prison term after pleading guilty to charges for drunkenly running over 13-year-old Eli Mitchell. Mitchell was in a West Jordan crosswalk on his bicycle April 26 when he was run down and killed...
Driver extricated after TRAX accident in West Valley City
One person in an unknown condition has been extricated after a UTA TRAX train crashed in West Valley City on Tuesday.
Gephardt Daily
Silver Alert issued for Salt Lake City woman
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have issued a Silver Alert for a 65-year-old woman last seen Tuesday in the Fairpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City. Missing is Tayet Le, last seen near 1116 W. North Temple. She is Asian, and...
ABC 4
Utah teen sentenced in fatal robbery of Lindon teen
LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah teen involved in the robbery and death of Lindon teen in August has been sentenced into the custody of the Division of Juvenile Justice and Youth Services until he reaches the age of 25. The teen will also be required to serve 100...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD announces burglary bust, including Utah AG’s Office.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Nov.30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department announced an arrest Wednesday in two weekend burglaries, including one at the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Suspect Anthony Jack, 44, was arrested in connection with both break-ins, according to a Wednesday evening SLCPD...
ksl.com
Driver crashes car through barricades, hits horse and rider during Christmas parade
SPANISH FORK — A horse and its rider are recovering after getting hit by a car during a Christmas parade. Spanish Fork police arrested a driver on suspicion of driving under the influence. They said the person drove into a blocked-off intersection, then struck a horse and its rider at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
KSLTV
Plow drivers needed, but UDOT says the storm itself was the source of delay
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — During the Monday night commute, many drivers were struggling to get where they were going in the snowstorm on surface streets and on the interstate. The next morning, drivers ran into more delays with additional lake effect snowfall. Was it staffing issues or the...
globeslcc.com
SLC focuses on ‘traffic calming’ as lower speed limit enforcement faces obstacles
In May, the Salt Lake City Council voted unanimously to lower speed limits in residential areas to 20 mph, affecting some 70% of all roads in the city. According to Salt Lake City Council Chairman Dan Dugan and advocacy groups such as Sweet Streets SLC, the change will take some adjusting to for both drivers and law enforcement, as traffic police must navigate staff and equipment shortages amid enforcing the new speeds of the road.
Gephardt Daily
Provo police: Suspect jailed on 11 charges after fleeing traffic stop
PROVO, Utah, Nov. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man was booked into jail Friday after he made an illegal left turn, then sped up to try and avoid a traffic stop by a police officer. The incident started just before 3 p.m. when the white Chevrolet Suburban...
False alarm leads to police swarming West Valley City school
Police evacuated a West Valley City school after a false alarm led to reports of shots possibly being fired. However, officials later said a shooting had not taken place and there was no danger.
