wichitabyeb.com
Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | December 2022
Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for November. This month’s guide has been sponsored by The Popcorner. Big thanks to The Popcorner for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
wichitabyeb.com
More igloo options available in Wichita with Zigloos at Ziggy’s Pizza
The igloo concept originally started in Wichita at Nortons Brewing Company. Once reservations were made available at Nortons, nearly every time slot for the rest of the year was quickly taken. If you missed out, don’t fret, as Ziggy’s Pizza is introducing Zigloos!. Zigloos are a witty name...
wichitabyeb.com
What to expect at Topgolf
For as long as I can remember, people in Wichita have been wanting Topgolf to come and now it’s here. One of the most anticipated entertainment facilities celebrates their grand opening on Friday, December 2, but we had the opportunity to check it out before to give readers an idea of what to expect.
wichitabyeb.com
The time we introduced the kids to Indian food at Kababs
I’ll always try to talk the kids into trying different foods, but every so often they won’t listen to me. But who they will listen to is a complete stranger on TikTok (not named Wichita By E.B.). That’s exactly what happened when they came across several influencers online trying different Indian dishes. At that moment, they had the sudden urge to give the food and try, and that’s when we took them all to Kababs.
wichitabyeb.com
Returning to Nortons Brewing Company to check out their Garden Igloos
We went the first year they opened, miss out last year, but returned this year for the Garden Igloos at Nortons Brewing Company. Nortons opened their reservations for the igloos earlier this month and many slots were booked quickly. We were lucky to get one and stopped by with some friends who have never been.
Who is mostly likely to get a traffic ticket in Wichita, plus when & where they’re caught
Here’s a look at what the most recent full year of traffic ticket data shows.
wichitabyeb.com
The city’s second HTeaO will open next week in east Wichita
Wichita’s second HTeaO location is set to open next week. The tea chain who first opened last year at 13th and Tyler will open to the public on Friday, Dec. 9 at 12930 E. 21st St. If you’ve never heard of HTeaO, it’s a business that features 25 different...
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Taqueria La Autentica
The former Calvin’s Hamburger Haven space at 1929 S. Seneca has a new restaurant inside. Taqueria La Autentica has taken over. The Mexican restaurant selling tacos, tortas, burritos and more has been open for about a month. ===========. 1929 South Seneca St., Wichita, KS 67213. 316-352-7478. Open Daily: 6am...
Here are common driving and parking mistakes that could cost you on Wichita roads
Wichita police continue to crack down on bad drivers, issuing thousands of tickets each year for motorists who don’t follow traffic and parking laws. Here are some mistakes that could cost you.
wichitabyeb.com
Pho Le’s expected to move to northeast Wichita
It appears the Vietnamese restaurant, Pho Le’s Noodles and Sandwiches, will soon be on the move. Multiple sources have told me that Pho Le’s, who is currently located at 6540 E. Central inside Normandie Shopping Center, will soon be making a move to the Comotara Center at 29th and Rock Road.
wichitabyeb.com
Enjoy 12 traditional holiday drinks from around the world at Exploration Place
Here’s a festive event taking place this Friday, Dec. 2 at Exploration; it’s called 12 Drinks of Christmas. Located at Exploration Place, this one-day event takes you on a trip around the world where you can try 12 different holiday drinks from all over the world. Guests will...
wichitabyeb.com
What’s Happening This Week in Wichita (Nov 29-Dec 4)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this week or what’s ahead? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Week In Wichita. What’s Happening This Week In Wichita is made possible by. the Wichita Event Calendar. FEATURED EVENTS. ■. Air Capital Hoopfest 2022 | December...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KWCH.com
Truck hits pole, fence in northeast Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police said a driver suffered a medical condition on Wednesday when his vehicle lost control and struck a light pole and fence. It happened around 12:50 p.m. near 15th and Woodlawn. Officers were called to a single-vehicle accident involving a down power line. They arrived...
Former Halstead Hospital up for auction
The former Halstead Hospital and other attached parcels of land and property are on the auction block.
Baby chimpanzee reunited with its mom getting cuter every day
The baby chimpanzee that pulled on heartstrings across the world as he was reunited with his mother is getting cuter every day.
Topgolf Wichita opens Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new entertainment venue is opening in Wichita this week, three months earlier than initially expected. Topgolf plans to open to the public on Friday, Dec. 2. Topgolf, 2976 N. Greenwich Road, says it will be the premier entertainment destination in Wichita. The company says it offers a technology-enabled driving range […]
Construction pickup parked along I-135 stolen
A construction pickup left on the side of the highway Wednesday was stolen over the holiday weekend. An employee of APAC in Hutchinson told police that he had left a white 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 along Interstate 135 near the W. Schilling Road exit Wednesday evening. When he returned on Monday, the pickup was gone, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Kansas Aviation Museum is adding three new exhibits and a new theater
The Kansas Aviation Museum is expanding with three new exhibits, a couple of which are in the former airport’s baggage claim area, and a new theater.
Car vs. train crash closes 21st Street in north Wichita
A car vs. train crash has closed a major Wichita street.
