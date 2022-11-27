Read full article on original website
Legal Notices, December 1, 2022
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ollie Mcconnell Unmarried to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for IndyMac Bank, F.S.B., its successors and assigns dated April 8, 2005; said mortgage being recorded on May 6, 2005, in Book 1316, Page 364 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Trust, Series INABS 2005-B, Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series INABS 2005-B by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1540, Page 282 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama.
