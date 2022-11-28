Read full article on original website
Jerry Palm's Bowl Projections: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 USC, No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
Jerry Palm joins Chris Hassel to break down his bowl projections between Georgia-USC and Michigan-TCU.
Recruits react to the Kansas State Big 12 title game berth
Kansas State cemented their spot in the Big 12 title game on Saturday night with a win in the Sunflower Showdown over arch-rival Kansas. They will prepare throughout the next week before they head to Arlington to take on TCU for the league crown. Head coach Chris Klieman loved the...
Big 12 football power rankings: TCU faces Kansas State aiming to clinch College Football Playoff spot
After a wild season filled with close games, the Big 12 Championship Game is set: TCU (12-0) against Kansas State (9-3). Neither school's players are used to this scene: TCU last reached the Big 12 title game in 2017, the first year of the game's return after a hiatus, while Kansas State's last championship game appearance came in 2003.
College Football Playoff Rankings: USC moves into top four, Ohio State drops out
Tuesday night's reveal of the latest College Football Playoff Rankings sets the stage for a weekend of intrigue — for two games in particular. Georgia remains No. 1 in the newest rankings. Michigan, also undefeated after trouncing rival Ohio State on Saturday, moves up a spot to No. 2. Undefeated TCU pushes up to No. 3 and one-loss USC moves to No. 4.
CFP Rankings: Ohio State, Tennessee, and Alabama Find Out Their Potential Fate
The University of Georgia is set to play in the SEC Championship game for the fourth time under head coach Kirby Smart, looking to win its second conference title under Smart. The Bulldogs are currently 17.5-point favorites over SEC West champion LSU Tigers. The Tigers are fresh off a shocking ...
Look: Ohio State Has Better National Title Odds Than TCU, USC
Ohio State is ranked No. 5 in this week's College Football Playoff rankings. Fresh off a blowout home loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes will not play in the Big Ten Championship game this weekend. That being said, some people seem to think they have a chance to sneak their way back into the CFP field.
Tennessee climbs College Football Playoff rankings but Vols are behind Alabama
Tennessee football climbed to No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings, but it's still behind No. 6 Alabama. The rest of the Top 10 includes No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU, No. 4 USC, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 8 Penn State, No. 9 Clemson and No. 10 Kansas State.
Big 12 Power Rankings: Kansas State and TCU battle for Big 12 title
1. TCU (9-0, 12-0) It has been a magical season for TCU. They are unbeaten and head to the Big 12 Championship Game versus a Kansas State team looking for revenge. Remember, K-State was dealt injuries at the quarterback position during the first meeting. That gave the Horned Frogs a...
PHOTO GALLERY: Here Are the Best Photos From Indiana's Matchup With North Carolina
Indiana took on North Carolina on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, winning 77-65 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Here is a collection of some of the best photos from the game.
AP source: Chiefs adding ex-Bronco RB Melvin Gordon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press, adding some much-needed depth with a player that was recently released from the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.
Georgia football will hold No. 1 ranking heading into final College Football Playoff rankings
ATHENS — Heading into the final College Football Playoff rankings, Georgia will be the No. 1 ranked team. The Bulldogs won 37-14 against Georgia Tech last weekend, keeping them in the top spot. There is a new No. 2 team, as Michigan moves up following its big win over Ohio State. TCU now sits at No. 3, while USC moves from No. 6 to No. 4 after its win over Notre Dame.
Clarkson scores 33 as Jazz end losing streak, 125-112
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The losing streak is finally over. Jordan Clarkson had a season-high 33 points and five assists, and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 125-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Collin Sexton added 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen chipped in 23 […]
