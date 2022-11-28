ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

FOX Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: USC moves into top four, Ohio State drops out

Tuesday night's reveal of the latest College Football Playoff Rankings sets the stage for a weekend of intrigue — for two games in particular. Georgia remains No. 1 in the newest rankings. Michigan, also undefeated after trouncing rival Ohio State on Saturday, moves up a spot to No. 2. Undefeated TCU pushes up to No. 3 and one-loss USC moves to No. 4.
Salina Post

AP source: Chiefs adding ex-Bronco RB Melvin Gordon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press, adding some much-needed depth with a player that was recently released from the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.
960 The Ref

Georgia football will hold No. 1 ranking heading into final College Football Playoff rankings

ATHENS — Heading into the final College Football Playoff rankings, Georgia will be the No. 1 ranked team. The Bulldogs won 37-14 against Georgia Tech last weekend, keeping them in the top spot. There is a new No. 2 team, as Michigan moves up following its big win over Ohio State. TCU now sits at No. 3, while USC moves from No. 6 to No. 4 after its win over Notre Dame.
ABC4

Clarkson scores 33 as Jazz end losing streak, 125-112

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The losing streak is finally over. Jordan Clarkson had a season-high 33 points and five assists, and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 125-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Collin Sexton added 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen chipped in 23 […]
