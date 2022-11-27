ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem food pantry gets grant, increases size and service

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Northeast Community Center in Bethlehem cut the ribbon on its newly expanded food pantry thanks to a $110,000 grant from Lowe's and support from city and community partners. "It’s really important because unfortunately the amount of people that need food just keeps increasing and our space...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Couple revamps Bethlehem gastropub as they plan 7th city restaurant

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind several popular restaurants in downtown Bethlehem has brought their unique vision and flair to another Christmas City dining establishment. Juan Carlos and Cara Paredes, who own and operate five full-service spots on Main Street in the city's historic district, in the summer took...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Vigil honors Berks native killed in Colorado shooting

READING, Pa. – Dozens held candles and walked in unity to Reading's Centre Park where there was singing Tuesday night. It was all to honor Berks County native Derrick Rump and four others who were killed during a shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs a little more than a week ago. Rump was a bartender at the establishment.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Signs stolen from Christmas tree farm near Fleetwood

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. — A yuletide thief has been at work in Berks County. "We're on 122 acres here," said Kevin Ernst, owner of Ernst Christmas Tree Farm in Rockland Township, near Fleetwood. "We have about 30 acres of trees. We have a lot of babies right now." The...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Marcon Properties, LLC, to purchase former Allentown Metal Works site

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Economic Development Corporation said Thursday that Marcon Properties, LLC, will buy the site of the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 South 10th Street. The AEDC said it has negotiated an agreement of sale with the developer for the site. In cooperation with the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem's Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant moving to Lehigh County

UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples is making moves in the Lehigh Valley. Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, which has operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, is planning to move in mid-January to 4030 Chestnut St. in Upper Milford Township, just south of Emmaus, co-owner Adam Gangewere said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Madison Farms in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retailer in 2023

BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Individuals looking to pamper their pooches and other furry friends will soon have a new spot to check out in Northampton County. EarthWise Pet Nutrition, Grooming & Day Camp, offering pet food and supplies, grooming services, an indoor dog park and more, is coming soon to 4727 Freemansburg Ave., Units F102 and F103, in Bethlehem Township.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phantoms Charities builds addition to home for Allentown family

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley charity held a ribbon cutting to present a family with a new home renovation. Phantoms Charities' Building Hope for Kids built an addition for a family of 14 children in Allentown. The Barlow family has two children with muscular dystrophy, one of whom uses...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former landmark restaurant in Bethlehem demolished

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A former landmark restaurant in the Lehigh Valley is now just a pile of rubble. The old Minsi Trail Inn on Stefko Boulevard in Bethlehem was demolished. According to some sources, the restaurant first opened back in 1922. It's been closed since 2007. Previously, Moravian Village had...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. official visits Allentown facility that helps people recovering from drug addiction

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - This week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced $9 million in grants to support recovery houses in Pennsylvania. It's part of a statewide effort to expand services for people recovering from drug addiction, and on Wednesday, a member of his Cabinet paid a visit to Allentown to see one of those facilities first-hand, called Westminster Homes of the Lehigh Valley.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pair sought in use of counterfeit cash at Berks Walmart

TILDEN TWP., Pa. — Police in Berks County said they are attempting to identify two people who passed hundreds of dollars in counterfeit cash. The crime unfolded Nov. 4 at the Walmart store in Tilden Township, near Hamburg. Police said a man and a woman filled a shopping cart...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Teen, 17, charged in stabbing at Hamburg park

HAMBURG, Pa. - A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in a stabbing that left another teenager injured. Steven Ortiz was charged with attempted homicide and other offenses in the stabbing Monday evening at Hamburg Municipal Park on Franklin Street, according to police paperwork. Ortiz admitted to police that...
HAMBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading High's JROTC recognized with national award

READING, Pa. — Reading High School's Marine Corps JROTC has taken high honors in a national competition. The RHS program was presented with the 2022 Spirit Banner during the National High School Drill Team Championships competition. The annual, rotating award recognizes the single master level school that best glorifies...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Limerick Generating Station to test emergency warning sirens Monday, Dec. 5

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Constellation will conduct its semi-annual, full-volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Limerick Generating Station on Monday, Dec. 5. The test will take place at approximately 2 p.m. This is one of two semi-annual tests performed each year. The warning siren system consists of sirens located...
LIMERICK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton County settles on $100K for Coca-Cola Park renovations

EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council voted Thursday to provide another $100,000 for renovations to the home stadium of the IronPigs. The Triple-A baseball team plans $10 million in renovations to the stadium that were demanded by Major League Baseball. Northampton County approved a $200,000 contribution earlier. The Pigs' home, Coca-Cola Park, is in Allentown, Lehigh County, and opened in 2008.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

