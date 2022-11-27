Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas movie made by Northampton native and her husband hitting big screen again at Roxy Theatre
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton native Jenn Gotzon grew up going to the Roxy Theatre. It's where the love story between she and her husband, Jim Chandler, will come alive on the big screen, for the second year in a row. "We created this story based on my real life. It's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem food pantry gets grant, increases size and service
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Northeast Community Center in Bethlehem cut the ribbon on its newly expanded food pantry thanks to a $110,000 grant from Lowe's and support from city and community partners. "It’s really important because unfortunately the amount of people that need food just keeps increasing and our space...
WFMZ-TV Online
Couple revamps Bethlehem gastropub as they plan 7th city restaurant
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind several popular restaurants in downtown Bethlehem has brought their unique vision and flair to another Christmas City dining establishment. Juan Carlos and Cara Paredes, who own and operate five full-service spots on Main Street in the city's historic district, in the summer took...
WFMZ-TV Online
Vigil honors Berks native killed in Colorado shooting
READING, Pa. – Dozens held candles and walked in unity to Reading's Centre Park where there was singing Tuesday night. It was all to honor Berks County native Derrick Rump and four others who were killed during a shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs a little more than a week ago. Rump was a bartender at the establishment.
WFMZ-TV Online
Signs stolen from Christmas tree farm near Fleetwood
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. — A yuletide thief has been at work in Berks County. "We're on 122 acres here," said Kevin Ernst, owner of Ernst Christmas Tree Farm in Rockland Township, near Fleetwood. "We have about 30 acres of trees. We have a lot of babies right now." The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Marcon Properties, LLC, to purchase former Allentown Metal Works site
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Economic Development Corporation said Thursday that Marcon Properties, LLC, will buy the site of the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 South 10th Street. The AEDC said it has negotiated an agreement of sale with the developer for the site. In cooperation with the...
WFMZ-TV Online
National cafe chain offering 'craveability of the tropics' coming soon to Quakertown area shopping center
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - As winter's chill rapidly approaches, a business offering a taste of the tropics is coming soon to upper Bucks County. Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a national fast-casual cafe concept, is expected to open in late January at 272 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township, according to franchisee Dipesh Bhatt.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem's Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant moving to Lehigh County
UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples is making moves in the Lehigh Valley. Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, which has operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, is planning to move in mid-January to 4030 Chestnut St. in Upper Milford Township, just south of Emmaus, co-owner Adam Gangewere said.
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Berks DA announces drug trafficking bust
The Berks DA says millions of dollars of drugs are off the streets thanks to Operation Caribbean Snowfall. Tom Rader will have more. A local Christmas tree farm owner is on the hunt for a holiday mischief maker. Details at 5:30.
WFMZ-TV Online
Madison Farms in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retailer in 2023
BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Individuals looking to pamper their pooches and other furry friends will soon have a new spot to check out in Northampton County. EarthWise Pet Nutrition, Grooming & Day Camp, offering pet food and supplies, grooming services, an indoor dog park and more, is coming soon to 4727 Freemansburg Ave., Units F102 and F103, in Bethlehem Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Phantoms Charities builds addition to home for Allentown family
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley charity held a ribbon cutting to present a family with a new home renovation. Phantoms Charities' Building Hope for Kids built an addition for a family of 14 children in Allentown. The Barlow family has two children with muscular dystrophy, one of whom uses...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former landmark restaurant in Bethlehem demolished
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A former landmark restaurant in the Lehigh Valley is now just a pile of rubble. The old Minsi Trail Inn on Stefko Boulevard in Bethlehem was demolished. According to some sources, the restaurant first opened back in 1922. It's been closed since 2007. Previously, Moravian Village had...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. official visits Allentown facility that helps people recovering from drug addiction
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - This week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced $9 million in grants to support recovery houses in Pennsylvania. It's part of a statewide effort to expand services for people recovering from drug addiction, and on Wednesday, a member of his Cabinet paid a visit to Allentown to see one of those facilities first-hand, called Westminster Homes of the Lehigh Valley.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pair sought in use of counterfeit cash at Berks Walmart
TILDEN TWP., Pa. — Police in Berks County said they are attempting to identify two people who passed hundreds of dollars in counterfeit cash. The crime unfolded Nov. 4 at the Walmart store in Tilden Township, near Hamburg. Police said a man and a woman filled a shopping cart...
WFMZ-TV Online
Teen, 17, charged in stabbing at Hamburg park
HAMBURG, Pa. - A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in a stabbing that left another teenager injured. Steven Ortiz was charged with attempted homicide and other offenses in the stabbing Monday evening at Hamburg Municipal Park on Franklin Street, according to police paperwork. Ortiz admitted to police that...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading High's JROTC recognized with national award
READING, Pa. — Reading High School's Marine Corps JROTC has taken high honors in a national competition. The RHS program was presented with the 2022 Spirit Banner during the National High School Drill Team Championships competition. The annual, rotating award recognizes the single master level school that best glorifies...
WFMZ-TV Online
Notice of Violation issued to company responsible for gas spill in Bethlehem last month
Pa. DEP issues Notice of Violation to trucking company that caused fuel spill in Bethlehem. It says the company is responsible for possibly polluting the area of West Union Boulevard and Raymond Avenue after a tanker overturned and spilled gasoline and diesel fuel everywhere.
WFMZ-TV Online
Limerick Generating Station to test emergency warning sirens Monday, Dec. 5
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Constellation will conduct its semi-annual, full-volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Limerick Generating Station on Monday, Dec. 5. The test will take place at approximately 2 p.m. This is one of two semi-annual tests performed each year. The warning siren system consists of sirens located...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County settles on $100K for Coca-Cola Park renovations
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council voted Thursday to provide another $100,000 for renovations to the home stadium of the IronPigs. The Triple-A baseball team plans $10 million in renovations to the stadium that were demanded by Major League Baseball. Northampton County approved a $200,000 contribution earlier. The Pigs' home, Coca-Cola Park, is in Allentown, Lehigh County, and opened in 2008.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged with murder in Norristown arrested after standoff in Bucks
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - Pennridge North Middle School and Pennridge High School were both put on a soft lockdown Wednesday afternoon, after a search warrant turned into a homicide arrest in East Rockhill Township, Bucks County. The search warrant was for a house on the 600 block of Deer Run Road....
