SB Nation
Brazil, Portugal advance to last 16; Ghana, Korea, Serbia, Cameroon entertain with goalfests
Brazil and Portugal became the second and third teams to book their places in the Last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, joining France among the teams already guaranteed to advance from the group stage with a game to spare. Their 1-0 and 2-0 wins over Switzerland and Uruguay, respectively,...
SB Nation
Transfer Rumour Mill: Liverpool Join Race For RB Salzburg Striker
The club may be in a state of upheaval, but by golly, there’s still transfer rumours to deal with. The newest comes in the form of Noah Okafor, the Swiss international who plays for Red Bull Salzburg. Liverpool are said to be one of several European outfits on the...
Costa Rica vs Germany LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, goals and updates after Serge Gnabry makes breakthrough
Germany meet Costa Rica in a must-win Group E match at the 2022 World Cup this evening as they look to secure a place in the last-16.The five-time world champions are on the brink since a shock defeat to Japan in their opening game but were rescued by a late goal against Spain to keep them in the tournament.To qualify they need to defeat Costa Rica and hope that Spain avoid losing to Japan in the other fixture.Costa Rica could also qualify after a win against Japan last time out. Their goal difference is terrible following a 7-0 thrashing to Spain meaning they must better Japan’s result tonight to qualify ahead of Germany.Follow the action with or live blog below: Read More Hansi Flick reverses roles after Japan loss as substitutes save Germany against SpainStephanie Frappart: Referee’s appointment hailed as breakthrough for ‘very sexist’ footballReferee Stephanie Frappart to make World Cup history as part of all-female team
SB Nation
Full Sale of Liverpool FC Unlikely According to Club Sources
Ever since news first broke that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group were considering a sale of the club, the focus in the English media has been on the prospect of a full sale, with billionaires and nation-states being given the salacious transfer rumour treatment. Early on, though, manager Jürgen Klopp...
NBC Sports
Senegal Takes Lead Over Ecuador on Ismaïla Sarr's Penalty Goal
Senegal struck first in its pivotal Group A match against Ecuador on Tuesday. Ismaïla Sarr put the African side up 1-0 in the 44th minute with a penalty goal. The tally marked his first ever World Cup goal. Ecuador’s Piero Hincapié crashed into Sarr in the box to give...
US World Cup win over Iran draws 15.5M on US broadcasts
NEW YORK (AP) — The United States’ 1-0 win over Iran that earned the Americans a berth in the World Cup knockout rounds was seen by nearly 15.5 million people on U.S. English- and Spanish-language broadcasts and digital streams. The game, which kicked off off at 2 p.m....
SB Nation
Anfield Set To Expand Rail Seating Seating In The Kop This Winter
It goes without saying that safe standing and rail seating are a bit controversial, especially for our club. Liverpool FC announced on Wednesday that they would be expanding the rail seating section in the Kop, using this current time off in December to install an additional 2,500 seats. Following a...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Manchester United Join Liverpool in Moisés Caicedo Race
There have been whispers Ecuador World Cup star and Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo is one of Liverpool’s top midfield targets for summer 2023 alongside England and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Argentina and Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez. The 21-year-old has impressed massively since joining Brighton in 2021...
SB Nation
Sunderland and Millwall – cut from the same cloth?
There is just something about Millwall. While they cannot be seen as a club the size of Sunderland I have always thought of all the London sides they are the one that are nearest to Sunderland in its outlook. Despite the reputation of their fans, the club is very much a community club.
SB Nation
World Cup: Why is Kevin De Bruyne Struggling with Belgium?
No goals. No assists. And Belgium on the brink of an early exit, the World Cup is not going well for Kevin De Bruyne and the Belgian national team. Ranked as the second best team in the world at the moment by FIFA, The Red Devils were expected to challenge for the title.
Saudi Arabia 1-2 Mexico: World Cup 2022 – as it happened
On a dramatic night, Mexico finally came alive but were pipped to second place in Group C on goal difference.
SB Nation
Kalvin Phillips Getting Set to Kick-start Manchester City Career
Manchester City are yet to get the best of Kalvin Phillips since the England international moved to the Etihad Stadium last summer. He has played little football for the club since making his competitive debut in the 2-0 opening day league win away at West Ham. First, he was kept...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Andre Onana flies out of Qatar after suspension by Cameroon
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC World Service, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has left their World Cup squad and is set...
NBC Sports
Mexico fall short of miraculous escape in win over Saudi Arabia
Mexico scored the first goals and picked up their first win at the 2022 World Cup on Wednesday, beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 to close out play in Group C, but the margin of victory wasn’t large enough to advance to the knockout rounds. Instead, Poland (4 points) will join...
SB Nation
Cafu on Alexander-Arnold Criticism: “They Said the Same to Me and Roberto Carlos”
Trent Aexander-Arnold is arguably the best attacking fullback in football and a creative force who by the numbers has been on par with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne for a few years now. He’s the sort of player almost any manager would build a side around. For England,...
SB Nation
World Cup Round Up: Brazil Goes Through While Uruguay Stumbles
Ibrahima Konaté was the first Liverpool player who officially made it through the World Cup group stages. France won their first two games in group D, ensuring their passage to the round of 16. They are on track to win the group as well, but that depends on the results of their final match against Tunisia, as well as second place Australia’s match against Denmark.
SB Nation
Bellingham Praise for Liverpool’s Henderson Following England Victory
With England’s 3-0 victory over Wales and The United States’ 1-0 win over Iran, Group B wrapped up today with the finishing order most predicted heading into the World Cup with The Three Lions first, USA second, and then Iran and Wales rounding things out. What some might...
SB Nation
World Cup Previews: Croatia vs Belgium | Will a big team fall by the wayside?
For Everton supporters, the Croatia vs Belgium match and Group F in general will be must-watch television on Thursday - even if Amadou Onana will not be featuring due to yellow card accumulation. While Croatia leads the group on goal difference ahead of Morocco in second with both sides on four points, Belgium finds itself with three points and in third place. This means that, while there will be a few scenarios for the three remaining teams in contention to move onto the round of sixteen, there are more likely scenarios possible than others. Canada are out of the competition having lost their opening pair of games.
SB Nation
Made in Manchester: City And United Fire England Into World Cup Knock-Out Stage
Manchester City’s England stars were instrumental as the Three Lions progressed to the knock-out stage of the World Cup in Qatar. Phil Foden was on target for his third England goal, while Kalvin Phillips’ second-half appearance set up the third. Manager Gareth Southgate came under fire for failing...
SB Nation
Wednesday Cannon Fodder: World Cup Day 11
The deciding third group stage matches roll on today, with Groups C and D wrapping things up. Strangely enough, Group D plays at 10 am ET and Group C are the later matches at 2 pm ET. The Group C scenarios are annoyingly complicated — all four teams can still qualify for the knockout stage.
