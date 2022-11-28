Germany meet Costa Rica in a must-win Group E match at the 2022 World Cup this evening as they look to secure a place in the last-16.The five-time world champions are on the brink since a shock defeat to Japan in their opening game but were rescued by a late goal against Spain to keep them in the tournament.To qualify they need to defeat Costa Rica and hope that Spain avoid losing to Japan in the other fixture.Costa Rica could also qualify after a win against Japan last time out. Their goal difference is terrible following a 7-0 thrashing to Spain meaning they must better Japan’s result tonight to qualify ahead of Germany.Follow the action with or live blog below: Read More Hansi Flick reverses roles after Japan loss as substitutes save Germany against SpainStephanie Frappart: Referee’s appointment hailed as breakthrough for ‘very sexist’ footballReferee Stephanie Frappart to make World Cup history as part of all-female team

