11/27/22 Volleyball NCAA Selection, Crowd gathers in support

By David Hickey
 3 days ago
Supporters of the volleyball team and members of the Block Party waited for the revealing of the bracket. Purdue would be seeded eighth in the Louisville region, facing Tennessee in the First Round. David Hickey | Senior Photographer

West Lafayette, IN
