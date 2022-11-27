How to Watch: Florida vs West Virginia Mountaineers in Phil Knight Legacy

Florida basketball wraps up its in-season tournament play against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Sunday, Nov. 27, in the consolation bracket of the Phil Knight Legacy held in Portland, Oregon, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

An opening-round defeat at the hands of the Xavier Musketeers followed by a win over the Oregon State Beavers earned the Gators a spot in the consolation round. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers’ path through the tourney closely mirrors their opponents, having lost in the opening round to a top-25-ranked Purdue Boilermakers before bouncing back against Portland State Pilots in the second game.

The two schools have met 10 times prior on the parquet, with Florida holding a 7-3 advantage coming into Sunday. The Mountaineers took the first game back in 1963, picking up their other two wins in 1970 and 2002 — all three of which were played on the road in West Virginia. The Orange and Blue have won the last four meetings dating back to 2003.

How to Watch

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Date: Nov. 27, 2022

Nov. 27, 2022 Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

8:30 p.m. EST TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network

Possible Starters

Betting Odds

The Gators are favored by 1.5 points over the Mountainers according to BetMGM. Here are the full odds as of 10:30 a.m. EST Sunday.

Team

Total – O/U Money Line

Florida

-1.5

-110

O 146.5

-110

-125

West Virginia

+1.5

-110

U 146.5

-110

+105

You can access odds at BetMGM.

Click here to place your bets at BetMGM.

Prediction

The Gators have looked good over the past three games despite a disappointing loss to Xavier sandwiched between two wins. While the Mountaineers sport a slightly better record, Todd Golden’s guys have been playing some solid ball and should be able to handle the Mountaineers.

Florida 85, West Virginia 81

Disclaimer

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

