Buford, GA

Woman shot, killed after argument with husband in Georgia; husband in critical condition

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called out to a house Sunday around 10 a.m. at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford, Georgia. Officers found Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, with gunshot wounds.

Desiree was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to WSB-TV. Michael was also taken to the hospital, and police say he remains in critical condition.

Police told WSB-TV that it seemed like an argument between them led to Michael allegedly shooting Desiree with a firearm before shooting himself.

According to WSB-TV, police said that there was a child at the house at the time of the incident. That child was not physically harmed.

According to WSB-TV, the Gwinnett County Police Homicide and Crime Scene Investigation were at the house following the incident. No further information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Awaken&Chosen
3d ago

So now the kids is gonna be an ophan or in the system which in terms the child will be harmed. ppl are so selfish with there actions. smh

bsallie1962
3d ago

There are so many evil entities roaming, We must pray to The Most High to cover with a fire wall of Protection daily! This is Spiritual Warfare people.

Cheryl Wilson
3d ago

Thank GOD that the child was not physically harmed, but I pray that there is nopsychological damage done. So sad.

11Alive

'They were going to burn the truck with me in it' | Man recounts surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site

ATLANTA — A Paulding County man said he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City." Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Woman shoots neighbor over barking dogs, police say

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Police arrested a woman accused of shooting her neighbor after an argument over barking dogs. The Flowery Branch Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a home just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a woman in the street who had been shot multiple times.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Husband, father who disappeared while running errand found dead, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — A husband and father who disappeared while getting a car emissions test over the weekend has been found dead, Atlanta police say. Nicholas Bachhuber, 33, was last seen at his southwest Atlanta home on Sunday when he told his wife he was taking the car for the test. His wife told police she spoke to him less than two hours later and he said he was coming home, but never arrived.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Mother allegedly confesses to killing 4-year-old daughter in Georgia

EAST POINT, Ga. — A mother in East Point, Georgia, allegedly confessed to killing her 4-year-old daughter last week, officials say. According to a news release from the East Point Police Department, Nicole Ashley Jackson, 27, has been arrested in connection with the death of a child, injury to another minor and the setting of an apartment fire.
EAST POINT, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Cellphone video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked. It left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness, she said.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Athens-Clarke Co Police arrest a homicide suspect

Athens-Clarke County Police make an arrest stemming from an October shooting death: 18 year-old Daviea Oliver is facing a murder charge after the October 28 shooting on Rolling Ridge Drive in Athens. 20 year-old Nyda Hill was killed and a 17 year-old boy was wounded. From the ACCPD…. Press Release-UPDATE...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Argument over barking dog leads to shooting in Hall Co

A Hall County woman is hospitalized, at last report in stable condition, after a shooting at her home in Flowery Branch: the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says she was shot by a neighbor in a dispute over a barking dog. A 56 year-old woman has been arrested: Fonda Spratt faces charges that include attempted murder.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
WGAU

Police: Former NFL player arrested after taking suitcase from airport

ATLANTA — A former player for multiple NFL teams is facing charges after officers said he took a suitcase at an airport and stole an item from inside it. Body camera footage obtained by WSB-TV shows Damien Parms being arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Police told WSB-TV...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Athens, GA
WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

