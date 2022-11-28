ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers Eagles Football

By MATT ROURKE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 3 days ago

Packers safety Darnell Savage is helped off the field during the first half against the Eagles on Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia.

The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

