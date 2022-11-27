Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue
Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets “Technicolor” Offering
Another Nike Air Force 1 Low is on the way. There are some incredibly iconic sneakers that have come out of the Nike and Jordan Brand over the last few decades. One of those shoes is none other than the Nike Air Force 1 Low. The Nike Air Force 1 Low is a shoe that came out back in 1982, and since that time, it has received a ton of amazing colorways.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low
With another year of exciting releases coming to a close for and its Nike SB team, eyes are already on what’s in store for 2023. Rumored in September, a collaboration between the skateboarding division and popular Mexican drink company Jarritos has been revealed via early pairs. The release follows 2020’s legendary Ben & Jerry’s “Chunky Dunky” as a crossover between sweets and sneakers.
hypebeast.com
Get Colorful With This Nike Air Max 97 Terrascape
Recent years have challenged brands as consumers continue to emphasize the importance of sustainability in an ever-changing world. As a leading manufacturer in apparel and footwear,. continues to find new ways to appropriately respond to the call to action. One such approach that the Swoosh has implemented is the integration...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” Set For April 2023 Release
Despite the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” still being on schedule, rumors have already surfaced about next year’s Air Jordan 11 offerings. According to reliable sneaker leaker @zSneakerHeadz, a “White,” “University Blue” and “Cement Grey”-colored low-top retro will release for the whole family come April 2023. The silhouette will follow the same arrangement as the handfuls of Air Jordan 11 Low releases from the early aughts, with the patent leather mudguard donning the titular “Cement Grey” tone. Inner lining and branding hits throughout the upper will also feature the muted tone, while outsoles opt for an icy blue makeup that aims to combat the “yellowing” that plagued earlier pairs of the tuxedo-inspired design.
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Hypebae
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
sneakernews.com
The AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Is Expected To Release This Holiday Season
Under Yoon Ahn’s purview AMBUSH has established themselves as a staple in the Japanese streetwear ecosystem meanwhile extending their East Asia imprint notably here in the states as of late via the collaborative aid of Nike’s Air Adjust Force and a slew of Nike Dunks. Expected to debut this holiday season, the label is now taking its talents to the Air Force 1 for the first time in the two cohort’s youthful four-year relationship.
Lauren London Launches New Collection to Honor Los Angeles and the Late Nipsey Hussle
Actress and girlfriend to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle Lauren London set to release her new collaboration with Puma, the powerhouse brand that has partnered with her to release the L.A. Love Story. The 10-piece collection will serve as an ode to Los Angeles, a place she says she shares...
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Accepts Hoarding Title After DJ Khaled's Air Jordan Blowout
Rick Ross is finally coming to grips with the fact he's got way more stuff than he can handle -- but he still made room at his Georgia estate when he got a very special Jumpman delivery!!!. Rozay's finally admitting he's a proud hoarder, a title he really couldn't avoid...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 13 Mixes “Wolf Grey” And “Red” For 2023
Having been quietly celebrating its 25th anniversary throughout the year, the Air Jordan 13 has been far from the most popular silhouette of 2022. According to rumors, however, Tinker Hatfield’s 11th design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line is set to continue the celebration well into 2023. In...
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX Returns Covered In Outdoors-Inspired Palette
Since the days of Nike Hike, the Swoosh has been concerned with footwear for less-than-ideal conditions. Recently, the brand unearthed another take of the Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX following the beaten path of that aforementioned category from the 1980s. A number of brown hues land all throughout the upcoming...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 6 “Black/Chrome”
Jordan Brand is once again saving their best releases for the last few months of the year: the Air Jordan 1 “Lost & Found,” the Air Jordan 7 “Cardinal,” and the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry, to name a few. The Air Jordan 6 “Black/Metallic Silver” (also commonly referred to as the “Black Chrome”) is also on the calendar, expected to hit both Nike SNKRS as well as select retailers this Saturday, November 12th.
Essence
Virgil Abloh’s Biggest Creative Moments
We remember the beloved designer, DJ, artistic director, and entrepreneur today on the anniversary of his passing as one of the greatest creative minds of our generation. On November 28, 2021, the world stopped for a moment when it was announced that the Off-White designer and Artistic Director responsible for bringing Louis Vuitton menswear to the top of its game, Virgil Abloh, had passed. Abloh has had one of the most successful careers in fashion and even outside of fashion, permeating his talents into djing, art direction, and product design. He was the first Black designer to head an LVMH house in such a position, and he did so very well. His debut show with Louis Vuitton in 2018 was such a success that it brought him to tears; there are surreal moments experienced as an artist, and surely that was one of them for Abloh.
hypebeast.com
Scizor Inspires VØID's Latest Nike Air Force 1 Concept
Continuing to deliver uniquely functional takes on footwear designs, sneaker customizer VØID has now returned with a new Pokémon concept. Focussing on the iconic Nike Air Force 1, the latest design is inspired by Scizor, the Generation II evolution of Scyther. Evolving when Scyther is traded while holding a Metal Coat, the bipedal, dual-type Bug/Steel insectoid Pokémon is known for its red, metallic exoskeleton, retractable forewings, and hind wings.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Blazer Mid Victory Resurfaces In An All-Navy Colorway
The Nike Blazer’s origins on the hardwood have since proffered a number of off-shoot styles and constructions for The Swoosh to modernize its 1980s silhouette. Melding a fashion-forward aesthetic inspired by its roots on the court, the women’s exclusive Nike Blazer Mid Victory is returning in an all-navy outfit.
Ye-Less Adidas ‘Walmart Shoes’ Targeted in Twitter Backlash
Fans of the Yeezy brand have taken to social media to express their displeasure with Adidas’ plans to reuse the intellectual property (IP) rights for the popular shoes after their tumultuous breakup with hip-hop icon Kanye West, aka Ye. One Twitter user even called the Ye-less Yeezys “Walmart shoes” and an NFL star criticized the athleticwear giant for continuing with the designs without maintaining the partnership with West. In a call with media last week, Adidas stopped short of outright confirming that current unsold Yeezy shoes will be rebranded, but interim CEO and chief financial officer Harm Ohlmeyer said that the...
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stüssy x Nike Air Penny 2 Unveiled In New Colorway
Stüssy and Nike have a new collaboration on the horizon. Stüssy is a pretty iconic brand in the streetwear and apparel game. They have been going at it for years, and they have been able to leverage their success into some partnerships. Like many big brands, they have worked with the likes of Nike. Of course, Nike is the biggest sportswear brand in the world.
