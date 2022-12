Information from the City of Houston lifting the boil water notice:. “The City of Houston has lifted the boil water notice that it issued Sunday, November 27th. Customers no longer need to boil water before drinking, cooking, and making ice. Water quality testing submitted to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has confirmed that tap water meets all regulatory standards and is safe to drink.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO