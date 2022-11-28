ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers Eagles Football

By MATT ROURKE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3opzmI_0jPVdQ7R00

Packers' AJ Dillon runs during the first half against the Eagles on Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Eagles, A.J. Brown try to clinch playoff spot vs. Titans

The Philadelphia Eagles have the NFL's best record and a chance to clinch a playoff berth at home Sunday. The visiting Tennessee Titans appear to be well on their way to a third consecutive AFC South division title. Those plots are secondary, however. This battle between the Eagles (10-1) and Titans (7-4) is all about A.J. Brown. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
Report: Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson injured kidney

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely with a lacerated kidney, ESPN reported Tuesday. Gardner-Johnson, who leads the NFL with six interceptions, was injured in Sunday night's win against Green Bay. After a painful collision with Packers wide receiver Christian Watson late in the first quarter, he was carted to the locker room and did not return. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ravens hope to avoid late-game trends vs. Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens will look to end their trend of late-game collapses Sunday when they host the reeling Denver Broncos. Baltimore has led by more than one score in all four of its losses this season, including squandering a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter of a 28-27 loss against host Jacksonville last Sunday. T he Ravens (7-4) went just 2-for-5 in the red zone, as they settled for Justin...
DENVER, CO
Bills place OLB Von Miller (knee) on IR

The Buffalo Bills placed outside linebacker Von Miller on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining the three-time first-team All-Pro for at least four games. Miller damaged the lateral meniscus in his right knee against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Miller said Tuesday that he didn't suffer an ACL injury and that he hoped to back on the field in Week 14. "We've been assessing Von this week and seeing how he is,...
Cowboys hit stride, Colts summon pride for stretch run

Jeff Saturday and the Colts chase dimming playoff hopes to Dallas, where the Cowboys pursue division title hopes entering December. Dallas (8-3) hits Week 13 with momentum from a Thanksgiving Day win over the New York Giants that came after the Cowboys went on the road and manhandled the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3. "Our real focus is on the fact that we haven't played this team. There's a lot of new...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Report: Bears S Eddie Jackson has Lisfranc injury

Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson is out indefinitely with a Lisfranc injury, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The two-time Pro Bowl selection is still receiving opinions on the non-contact foot injury sustained during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday he was not sure whether Jackson's injury is season-ending. Jackson, who turns 29 next month, has four interceptions and 80 tackles in 12 starts this season. He has started all 88 games he's played in since Chicago drafted him in the fourth round in 2017. He has recorded 14 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles and 422 tackles during that span. --Field Level Media
CHICAGO, IL
Seahawks look to get well vs. beat-up Rams

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will be without another one of their stars Sunday afternoon when they host the Seattle Seahawks. Seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will miss a game because of injury for the first time in his nine-year career. Donald sustained a high ankle sprain last week, coach Sean McVay said. "So much of (the defense) is built around him," McVay said. "He is...
SEATTLE, WA
Reports: Michigan RB Blake Corum (knee) done for season

Michigan running back Blake Corum, who ran himself from national obscurity and into the Heisman picture this season, will undergo season-ending knee surgery, NFL Network and ESPN reported Thursday. No. 2 Michigan is preparing to play Purdue in the Big Ten championship game Saturday. Corum sustained the injury against Illinois on Nov. 19. He tried to play in the Ohio State game last week but was limited to just two...
ANN ARBOR, MI
