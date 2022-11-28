ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Packers Eagles Football

By MATT ROURKE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
 3 days ago

Packers safety Darnell Savage is helped off the field during the first half against the Eagles on Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia.

The Rogersville Review

Report: Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson injured kidney

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely with a lacerated kidney, ESPN reported Tuesday. Gardner-Johnson, who leads the NFL with six interceptions, was injured in Sunday night's win against Green Bay. After a painful collision with Packers wide receiver Christian Watson late in the first quarter, he was carted to the locker room and did not return. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rogersville, TN
