Packers Eagles Football

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Pita Chip Celebrates Founder's 'Americaversary' with Free Falafel on Friday, December 9Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) avoids the tackle attempt of Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Christian Watson Romeo Doubs at Packers Practice
Check out Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and the rest of the Packers' receivers at practice on Wednesday.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Loss to Eagles
The Green Bay Packers lost again but Aaron Rodgers found a silver lining following the game at the Philadelphia Eagles.
Should The Packers Sit Aaron Rodgers For The Rest Of The Season?
Kevin discusses if we have seen the last of Aaron Rodgers in a Green Bay Packers uniform as they sit at 4-8 and he is ailing multiple injuries.
WATCH: Willie Green on Herb Jones injury & Pels’ progress
New Orleans head coach Willie Green gave reporters good insight on the State of the Pelicans on Thursday as his team crosses the quarter-mile marker of the 2022-23 NBA Season.
Eagles, A.J. Brown try to clinch playoff spot vs. Titans
The Philadelphia Eagles have the NFL's best record and a chance to clinch a playoff berth at home Sunday. The visiting Tennessee Titans appear to be well on their way to a third consecutive AFC South division title. Those plots are secondary, however. This battle between the Eagles (10-1) and Titans (7-4) is all about A.J. Brown. ...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Replace Joe Barry as Defensive Coordinator?
The Green Bay Packers gave up 40 points in Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel returns to face 49ers with in-form offense
A hot offense will get the ultimate test when it meets one of the best defenses in the NFL as the visiting Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers continue their playoff pushes Sunday at Santa Clara, Calif. The Dolphins (8-3) averaged 34.7 points per game in November, up from their season average of 25.6, as Tua Tagovailoa has emerged from early-season concussion issues with a clear head and precise play. ...
Josh Jacobs, Raiders hope to run past Chargers
Josh Jacobs deserved to be off his feet this week. Coming off a record-breaking performance and workload that likely aggravated his calf strain, Jacobs is expected to be back in uniform for the Las Vegas Raiders when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Jacobs rushed for a franchise-record 229 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries in a 40-34 overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday, scoring...
Bills place OLB Von Miller (knee) on IR
The Buffalo Bills placed outside linebacker Von Miller on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining the three-time first-team All-Pro for at least four games. Miller damaged the lateral meniscus in his right knee against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Miller said Tuesday that he didn't suffer an ACL injury and that he hoped to back on the field in Week 14. "We've been assessing Von this week and seeing how he is,...
Seahawks look to get well vs. beat-up Rams
The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will be without another one of their stars Sunday afternoon when they host the Seattle Seahawks. Seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will miss a game because of injury for the first time in his nine-year career. Donald sustained a high ankle sprain last week, coach Sean McVay said. "So much of (the defense) is built around him," McVay said. "He is...
Ravens hope to avoid late-game trends vs. Broncos
The Baltimore Ravens will look to end their trend of late-game collapses Sunday when they host the reeling Denver Broncos. Baltimore has led by more than one score in all four of its losses this season, including squandering a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter of a 28-27 loss against host Jacksonville last Sunday. T he Ravens (7-4) went just 2-for-5 in the red zone, as they settled for Justin...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions
Nov 24, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) is carted off the field during the second quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) before the start of game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Michigan RB Blake Corum (knee) done for season
Michigan running back Blake Corum, who ran himself from national obscurity and into the Heisman picture this season, will undergo season-ending knee surgery, NFL Network and ESPN reported Thursday. No. 2 Michigan is preparing to play Purdue in the Big Ten championship game Saturday. Corum sustained the injury against Illinois on Nov. 19. He tried to play in the Ohio State game last week but was limited to just two...
Patriots get first shot at Bills since lopsided playoff game
Last time the New England Patriots clashed with the Buffalo Bills, they found themselves caught up in one of their most unforgettable games in recent memory. But for all the wrong reasons. Buffalo displayed sheer and utter dominance in the AFC wild-card game back in January, but now the Patriots will finally get a chance to avenge that loss on Thursday night when they face the Bills in Foxborough, Mass. ...
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts
Nov 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs with the ball while Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) defends in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Rusty or not, Deshaun Watson makes Browns debut vs. Texans
For all the hubbub over the return of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the individual with the least to say about the unusual circumstance is Watson himself. Watson, reinstated on Monday after serving an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, will make his Browns debut when Cleveland (4-7) visits the Houston Texans (1-9-1) on Sunday. Watson sat out the 2021 campaign after a trade demand from Houston...
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals approach full strength as RB Joe Mixon, WR Ja'Marr Chase hit field
Running back Joe Mixon participated in Wednesday's practice with the Cincinnati Bengals after being idle last week due to a concussion. The Bengals (7-4) host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) in a rematch of the AFC Championship game won by Cincinnati, 27-24 in overtime. The teams also met in a 34-31 shootout in Cincinnati won by the Bengals in Week 17 last season. ...
The Rogersville Review
Rogersville, TN
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT
Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.https://www.therogersvillereview.com/
Comments / 0