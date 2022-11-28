Packers Eagles Football

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Pita Chip Celebrates Founder's 'Americaversary' with Free Falafel on Friday, December 9Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
Related
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) avoids the tackle attempt of Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Loss to Eagles
The Green Bay Packers lost again but Aaron Rodgers found a silver lining following the game at the Philadelphia Eagles.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Jordan Love vs. Eagles
On Monday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur discussed the play of Jordan Love vs. the Eagles.
Christian Watson Romeo Doubs at Packers Practice
Check out Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and the rest of the Packers' receivers at practice on Wednesday.
Report: Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson injured kidney
Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely with a lacerated kidney, ESPN reported Tuesday. Gardner-Johnson, who leads the NFL with six interceptions, was injured in Sunday night's win against Green Bay. After a painful collision with Packers wide receiver Christian Watson late in the first quarter, he was carted to the locker room and did not return. ...
Decision on Justin Fields Not Influenced by Packers Week
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus sees improvement in Justin Fields' shoulder but a final decision on starting is medical, not based on the rivalry with Green Bay.
Should The Packers Sit Aaron Rodgers For The Rest Of The Season?
Kevin discusses if we have seen the last of Aaron Rodgers in a Green Bay Packers uniform as they sit at 4-8 and he is ailing multiple injuries.
Packers HC Matt LaFleur Dodges Aaron Rodgers Health Questions
Mike Carver and Cam Stewart discuss Aaron Rodgers.
Seahawks look to get well vs. beat-up Rams
The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will be without another one of their stars Sunday afternoon when they host the Seattle Seahawks. Seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will miss a game because of injury for the first time in his nine-year career. Donald sustained a high ankle sprain last week, coach Sean McVay said. "So much of (the defense) is built around him," McVay said. "He is...
Ravens hope to avoid late-game trends vs. Broncos
The Baltimore Ravens will look to end their trend of late-game collapses Sunday when they host the reeling Denver Broncos. Baltimore has led by more than one score in all four of its losses this season, including squandering a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter of a 28-27 loss against host Jacksonville last Sunday. T he Ravens (7-4) went just 2-for-5 in the red zone, as they settled for Justin...
Cowboys hit stride, Colts summon pride for stretch run
Jeff Saturday and the Colts chase dimming playoff hopes to Dallas, where the Cowboys pursue division title hopes entering December. Dallas (8-3) hits Week 13 with momentum from a Thanksgiving Day win over the New York Giants that came after the Cowboys went on the road and manhandled the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3. "Our real focus is on the fact that we haven't played this team. There's a lot of new...
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) watches quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warm up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
CFP makes it official: 12-team playoff in 2024
The College Football Playoff made official Thursday its plan to expand to a 12-team format beginning in 2024. The final hurdle was removed late Wednesday when the Rose Bowl finally acquiesced to the expansion. "We're delighted to be moving forward," said Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff, in a news release. "More teams and more access mean more excitement for fans, alumni, students and student-athletes. We...
Report: Packers to waive S Johnathan Abram
The Green Bay Packers are placing safety Johnathan Abram on waivers, just three weeks after claiming him off the wire, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The Las Vegas Raiders released Abram, a former starter, on Nov. 8 and the Packers picked him up the following day. NFL Network said the Packers, who are 4-8, want to look at younger players now. ...
NFL: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Nov 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (23) reacts after intercepting the ball during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky QB Will Levis to leave for NFL draft
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is leaving school for the 2023 NFL Draft and running back Kavosiey Smoke reportedly is headed for the transfer portal. Levis told UK Blue Chips in a Twitter Spaces interview Wednesday night that he's unsure if he'll play in Kentucky's bowl game, which will be announced Sunday. "I'll make an official announcement once I feel it's necessary and appropriate," Levis said. "But I do believe after...
Rusty or not, Deshaun Watson makes Browns debut vs. Texans
For all the hubbub over the return of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the individual with the least to say about the unusual circumstance is Watson himself. Watson, reinstated on Monday after serving an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, will make his Browns debut when Cleveland (4-7) visits the Houston Texans (1-9-1) on Sunday. Watson sat out the 2021 campaign after a trade demand from Houston...
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders
Aug 14, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
No. 4 USC must avenge loss to No. 11 Utah to seal CFP bid
The Pac-12 Conference championship game on Friday in Las Vegas offers no shortage of stakes. No. 4 Southern California is looking both to avenge its lone loss of 2022 and remain in contention for the College Football Playoff, while No. 11 Utah seeks a second straight league title and a shot at Rose Bowl redemption. USC (11-1) completed its best regular season since 2008 with a 38-27 vicrory over Notre...
Aaron Rodgers got 'good news,' plans to play vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he plans to play in Week 13 at Chicago after getting "good news" from his scans. Rodgers made the comments on the "Pat McAfee Show." Rodgers left Sunday night's loss in Philadelphia with a rib injury. He was already dealing with an avulsion fracture in his right thumb, a revelation brought to light last week. ...
The Rogersville Review
Rogersville, TN
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT
Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.https://www.therogersvillereview.com/
Comments / 0