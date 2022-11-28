ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Packers Eagles Football

By MATT ROURKE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looks to throw during the first half against the Packers on Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Report: Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson injured kidney

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely with a lacerated kidney, ESPN reported Tuesday. Gardner-Johnson, who leads the NFL with six interceptions, was injured in Sunday night's win against Green Bay. After a painful collision with Packers wide receiver Christian Watson late in the first quarter, he was carted to the locker room and did not return. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Seahawks look to get well vs. beat-up Rams

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will be without another one of their stars Sunday afternoon when they host the Seattle Seahawks. Seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will miss a game because of injury for the first time in his nine-year career. Donald sustained a high ankle sprain last week, coach Sean McVay said. "So much of (the defense) is built around him," McVay said. "He is...
SEATTLE, WA
Ravens hope to avoid late-game trends vs. Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens will look to end their trend of late-game collapses Sunday when they host the reeling Denver Broncos. Baltimore has led by more than one score in all four of its losses this season, including squandering a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter of a 28-27 loss against host Jacksonville last Sunday. T he Ravens (7-4) went just 2-for-5 in the red zone, as they settled for Justin...
DENVER, CO
Cowboys hit stride, Colts summon pride for stretch run

Jeff Saturday and the Colts chase dimming playoff hopes to Dallas, where the Cowboys pursue division title hopes entering December. Dallas (8-3) hits Week 13 with momentum from a Thanksgiving Day win over the New York Giants that came after the Cowboys went on the road and manhandled the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3. "Our real focus is on the fact that we haven't played this team. There's a lot of new...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CFP makes it official: 12-team playoff in 2024

The College Football Playoff made official Thursday its plan to expand to a 12-team format beginning in 2024. The final hurdle was removed late Wednesday when the Rose Bowl finally acquiesced to the expansion. "We're delighted to be moving forward," said Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff, in a news release. "More teams and more access mean more excitement for fans, alumni, students and student-athletes. We...
Report: Packers to waive S Johnathan Abram

The Green Bay Packers are placing safety Johnathan Abram on waivers, just three weeks after claiming him off the wire, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The Las Vegas Raiders released Abram, a former starter, on Nov. 8 and the Packers picked him up the following day. NFL Network said the Packers, who are 4-8, want to look at younger players now. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Kentucky QB Will Levis to leave for NFL draft

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is leaving school for the 2023 NFL Draft and running back Kavosiey Smoke reportedly is headed for the transfer portal. Levis told UK Blue Chips in a Twitter Spaces interview Wednesday night that he's unsure if he'll play in Kentucky's bowl game, which will be announced Sunday. "I'll make an official announcement once I feel it's necessary and appropriate," Levis said. "But I do believe after...
LEXINGTON, KY
Rusty or not, Deshaun Watson makes Browns debut vs. Texans

For all the hubbub over the return of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the individual with the least to say about the unusual circumstance is Watson himself. Watson, reinstated on Monday after serving an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, will make his Browns debut when Cleveland (4-7) visits the Houston Texans (1-9-1) on Sunday. Watson sat out the 2021 campaign after a trade demand from Houston...
CLEVELAND, OH
No. 4 USC must avenge loss to No. 11 Utah to seal CFP bid

The Pac-12 Conference championship game on Friday in Las Vegas offers no shortage of stakes. No. 4 Southern California is looking both to avenge its lone loss of 2022 and remain in contention for the College Football Playoff, while No. 11 Utah seeks a second straight league title and a shot at Rose Bowl redemption. USC (11-1) completed its best regular season since 2008 with a 38-27 vicrory over Notre...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Aaron Rodgers got 'good news,' plans to play vs. Bears

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he plans to play in Week 13 at Chicago after getting "good news" from his scans. Rodgers made the comments on the "Pat McAfee Show." Rodgers left Sunday night's loss in Philadelphia with a rib injury. He was already dealing with an avulsion fracture in his right thumb, a revelation brought to light last week. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

