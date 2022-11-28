Read full article on original website
Duchess of Sussex hails Prince Harry's 'softer side'
Duchess of Sussex hails Prince Harry's 'softer side'. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has heaped praise on her husband, describing him as an example of the "softer side of masculinity".
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex stopped watching Real Housewives because of own 'drama'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex stopped watching Real Housewives because of own 'drama'. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex stopped watching 'Real Housewives' because she had enough "drama" in her own life.
Andrea Bocelli says performing with his kids will be 'incredibly moving'
Andrea Bocelli says performing with his kids will be 'incredibly moving'. Award-winning singer Andrea Bocelli can't wait to perform with his children.
Cardi B feels ‘so hopeless’ trying to comfort husband Offset over Takeoff’s death
Cardi B feels ‘so hopeless’ trying to comfort husband Offset over Takeoff’s death. Cardi B feels “so hopeless” trying to comfort her grieving husband Offset over the death of his cousin Takeoff.
I was inspired by my mom's style, says Victoria Beckham
I was inspired by my mom's style, says Victoria Beckham. Victoria Beckham has revealed that her mom "used to really take a lot of pride in the way she dressed".
60 People Who Definitely Regret Literally Everything In Their Life That Led To This Moment Last Month
You hate to see it, folks. You really do.
Melanie Martin doesn't want 'bad blood' with Aaron Carter's family
Melanie Martin doesn't want 'bad blood' with Aaron Carter's family. Melanie Martin doesn't want any "bad blood" with Aaron Carter's family but hopes their son will be "taken care of" after the former child star died without a will.
Hailey Bieber reveals cyst on her ovaries as she denies pregnancy rumours
Hailey Bieber reveals cyst on her ovaries as she denies pregnancy rumours. Hailey Bieber reveals she has "a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple" as she denies rumours she is pregnant.
TikTok star Remi Bader wants to keep her realtionship private
TikTok star Remi Bader wants to keep her realtionship private. Remi Bader wants to keep her relationship private and admits that being famous online can be "hard" but most days she "doesn't care."
Elon Musk’s first ex-wife Justine challenges his account of infant son’s dying moments
Elon Musk’s first ex-wife Justine challenges his account of infant son’s dying moments. Elon Musk’s first ex-wife Justine has challenged his account of their infant son’s dying moments.
Hugh Jackman felt late dad's presence on set of new film
Hugh Jackman felt late dad's presence on set of new film. Hugh Jackman "felt the presence" of his late father on the set of 'The Son' during one particularly challenging scene.
"If I Can Do This, You Can Do This" — An American Woman Froze Her Eggs In London For 1/3 Of The Cost
"Egg freezing is an option for those that think they want to have children one day but aren’t ready right now," Brittany Allyn said. "I think it’s such a special opportunity our generation has that allows us to take back some control in our fertility."
