Duchess of Sussex hails Prince Harry's 'softer side'

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has heaped praise on her husband, describing him as an example of the "softer side of masculinity".
Melanie Martin doesn't want 'bad blood' with Aaron Carter's family

Melanie Martin doesn't want any "bad blood" with Aaron Carter's family but hopes their son will be "taken care of" after the former child star died without a will.
TikTok star Remi Bader wants to keep her realtionship private

Remi Bader wants to keep her relationship private and admits that being famous online can be "hard" but most days she "doesn't care."
Hugh Jackman felt late dad's presence on set of new film

Hugh Jackman "felt the presence" of his late father on the set of 'The Son' during one particularly challenging scene.

