Hugh Jackman felt late dad's presence on set of new film
Hugh Jackman "felt the presence" of his late father on the set of 'The Son' during one particularly challenging scene.
Hugh Jackman was 'done' with Wolverine
Hugh Jackman "fully intended" 'Logan' to be his final outing as Wolverine but suddenly realised over the summer he really wanted to be in the 'Deadpool' saga.
Amber Riley is victorious as Harp on 'The Masked Singer'
Former 'Glee' star Amber Riley is the Season 8 winner of the reality competition show "The Masked Singer."
Hugh Grant hates iconic Love Actually scene
'Love Actually' star Hugh Grant hates his iconic Downing Street dance scene, describing it as "excruciating".
Will Smith was 'going through something' when he hit Chris Rock
'Emancipation' star Will Smith insists he was "going through something" when he struck Chris Rock at the Oscars.
Dolly Parton shed tears over Jeff Bezos' donation
Dolly Parton recently received a $100 million donation from Jeff Bezos.
Will Smith joined by family for first red carpet appearance since 2022 Oscars
'Emancipation' actor Will Smith was joined by hims family - including wife Jada Pinkett Smith - for his first red carpet appearance since the 2022 Oscars.
Kate Hudson Said What It's Like Coparenting With Three Different Dads
"The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit."
Jennifer Lopez refused to perform songs written near time of Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez refused to perform songs written near the time of her break-up with Ben Affleck.
Mckenna Grace was 'really scared' ahead of scoliosis surgery
Mckenna Grace was "really, really scared" before undergoing spinal surgery, four years after being diagnosed with scoliosis.
TikTok star Remi Bader wants to keep her realtionship private
Remi Bader wants to keep her relationship private and admits that being famous online can be "hard" but most days she "doesn't care."
Chloe Grace Moretz felt 'infantilized' as a teen star
Chloe Grace Moretz has recalled being "shot down" by movie bosses as a teenage actress.
