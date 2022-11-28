ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Corydon Times-Republican

Hugh Jackman felt late dad's presence on set of new film

Hugh Jackman felt late dad's presence on set of new film. Hugh Jackman "felt the presence" of his late father on the set of 'The Son' during one particularly challenging scene.
Corydon Times-Republican

Hugh Jackman was 'done' with Wolverine

Hugh Jackman "fully intended" 'Logan' to be his final outing as Wolverine but suddenly realised over the summer he really wanted to be in the 'Deadpool' saga.
Corydon Times-Republican

TikTok star Remi Bader wants to keep her realtionship private

TikTok star Remi Bader wants to keep her realtionship private. Remi Bader wants to keep her relationship private and admits that being famous online can be "hard" but most days she "doesn't care."

Comments / 0

Community Policy