NYACK — Spinouts, road closures and slick roads - Thursday's storm caused significant delays for travelers along Interstate 80 in the SierraThe snow caused a backup on Interstate 80 after Caltrans closed the Alta exit near the state line to all vehicles Thursday evening.Along I-80 east, cars and trucks were forced to turn back at the Alta exit after Caltrans says spinouts in the Sierra stacked up."A semi-truck got in a bit of a sliding accident and the road is pretty tough for all trucks, so we were stuck," said driver Andrian Jenunchi.The snow sidelined millions of dollars of commercial...

ALTA, CA ・ 58 MINUTES AGO