AP{TOPIX Packers Eagles Football

Seahawks look to get well vs. beat-up Rams
The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will be without another one of their stars Sunday afternoon when they host the Seattle Seahawks. Seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will miss a game because of injury for the first time in his nine-year career. Donald sustained a high ankle sprain last week, coach Sean McVay said. "So much of (the defense) is built around him," McVay said. "He is...
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel returns to face 49ers with in-form offense
A hot offense will get the ultimate test when it meets one of the best defenses in the NFL as the visiting Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers continue their playoff pushes Sunday at Santa Clara, Calif. The Dolphins (8-3) averaged 34.7 points per game in November, up from their season average of 25.6, as Tua Tagovailoa has emerged from early-season concussion issues with a clear head and precise play. ...
Josh Jacobs, Raiders hope to run past Chargers
Josh Jacobs deserved to be off his feet this week. Coming off a record-breaking performance and workload that likely aggravated his calf strain, Jacobs is expected to be back in uniform for the Las Vegas Raiders when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Jacobs rushed for a franchise-record 229 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries in a 40-34 overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday, scoring...
Ravens hope to avoid late-game trends vs. Broncos
The Baltimore Ravens will look to end their trend of late-game collapses Sunday when they host the reeling Denver Broncos. Baltimore has led by more than one score in all four of its losses this season, including squandering a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter of a 28-27 loss against host Jacksonville last Sunday. T he Ravens (7-4) went just 2-for-5 in the red zone, as they settled for Justin...
Rusty or not, Deshaun Watson makes Browns debut vs. Texans
For all the hubbub over the return of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the individual with the least to say about the unusual circumstance is Watson himself. Watson, reinstated on Monday after serving an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, will make his Browns debut when Cleveland (4-7) visits the Houston Texans (1-9-1) on Sunday. Watson sat out the 2021 campaign after a trade demand from Houston...
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts
Nov 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs with the ball while Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) defends in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Rodgers open to possibly letting Jordan Love play
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers might be willing to step aside for backup Jordan Love if the Packers are eliminated from postseason contention, the four-time MVP said on Wednesday. Rodgers sustained a rib injury last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Love performed credibly after coming off the bench in a 40-33 loss. In his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers said regarding his status for...
NFL: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns
Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gives a thumbs up to fans before the game between the Browns and the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
CFP makes it official: 12-team playoff in 2024
The College Football Playoff made official Thursday its plan to expand to a 12-team format beginning in 2024. The final hurdle was removed late Wednesday when the Rose Bowl finally acquiesced to the expansion. "We're delighted to be moving forward," said Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff, in a news release. "More teams and more access mean more excitement for fans, alumni, students and student-athletes. We...
NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
Nov 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of the game between the Cowboys and the Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Stanford contacts Ravens OC Greg Roman
Stanford discussed its coaching vacancy with Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman. The Cardinal are beginning the search for a replacement for David Shaw, who resigned after 12 seasons at Stanford. Roman was contacted by Stanford regarding the job, the Baltimore Ravens confirmed. "Greg talked to me, said there's been some contact there," Ravens coach John...
Kentucky QB Will Levis to leave for NFL draft
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is leaving school for the 2023 NFL Draft and running back Kavosiey Smoke reportedly is headed for the transfer portal. Levis told UK Blue Chips in a Twitter Spaces interview Wednesday night that he's unsure if he'll play in Kentucky's bowl game, which will be announced Sunday. "I'll make an official announcement once I feel it's necessary and appropriate," Levis said. "But I do believe after...
NFL: Pro Bowl-AFC Practice
Jan 22, 2020; Kissimmiee, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman during AFC practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 27, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts to a replay review during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. declares for NFL draft
Penn State standout cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said Wednesday that he will skip the team's bowl game and is declaring for the NFL draft. Porter is viewed as one of top cornerback prospects and figures to be selected among the first 20 picks. "To my coaches and teammates, I will cherish the memories we have made and the lessons we have learned together," Porter said on his Twitter account. "I...
Reports: Rose Bowl agrees to CFP expansion beginning in '24
An expanded College Football Playoff for the 2024 and '25 seasons reportedly took a major step toward becoming reality on Wednesday. Multiple media outlets reported Wednesday night that the Rose Bowl agreed to terms with the CFP that would allow the current four-team playoff format to expand to 12 teams as early as the 2024 season. The CFP's current TV contract with ESPN expires following the 2025 season and the...
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) reacts to his field goal made during the first quarter of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jaguars edged the Ravens 28-27. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 112722 Nfl Ravens Jags Cp 92
