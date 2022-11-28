ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis from the Saints' 13-0 shutout loss vs. 49ers

By Dylan Sanders
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MdfS6_0jPVWdJr00

The New Orleans Saints dropped an extremely frustrating 13-0 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. It was a comedy of errors of offense and shockingly-stout showing on defense. What can we learn from this loss as the first year of the Dennis Allen era continues down its rocky path?

Overall, we’re looking to answer three major questions to learn as much as we can: What went right, what went wrong, and what’s the bottom line?

What went right?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l1FOl_0jPVWdJr00
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The defense was not at all to blame for this loss, as they were able to stifle the high powered San Francisco 49ers offense that has been on a roll. The 13 points scored was the lowest they’ve scored since Week 3 when Jimmy Garoppolo was just in his first game back as the starter.

Linebackers Kaden Elliss and Zack Baun, something that feels crazy to say given the top of the depth chart at that position, came up some of the biggest plays of the day. Elliss lead the team with 14 tackles and an absurd 12 of those tackles being solo. Elliss will be hard to keep off the field when Pete Werner comes back, something will need to be done to have those two and Demario Davis on the field together a lot.

It was a bounce back game for Paulson Adebo, a much needed one at that. He was credited with two passes defended on the day, but that number felt a bit higher upon first watch. With Marshon Lattimore coming back soon, Adebo needed to fight for his starting job and with today’s performance felt like it might have been what he needed. Alontae Taylor didn’t play bad, though, he would’ve had a big interception before it got called back for holding on Chris Harris Jr.

As for a positive on offense, Chris Olave continues to be a stellar receiver. He’s well on his way to becoming a premiere receiver in this league, he entered the week sixth in NFC receiving yards. He should be the front-runner for offensive rookie of the year, without a doubt. He would’ve had a better day if anyone had any idea of what a catch is in the year 2022.

What went wrong?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24V8Zj_0jPVWdJr00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Pretty much anything that could have gone wrong for the Saints today, did. Turnovers, crazy catches by opponents, poor play calling and poor officiating all reared their ugly heads during Sunday’s game.

Starting with an obvious one off of the stat sheet, the Saints could not get the run game going at all. It was a weak game overall for the offensive line, but the run game is what stuck out like a sore thumb. Andy Dalton led the team in rushing yards, which is just unacceptable. The team averaged just 2.9 yards per carry, a number that was propped up by Dalton.

Alvin Kamara had one of his worst games of his career. He had just seven rushes for just 13 yards. He did have six receptions for 37 yards, but that solid number is completely wiped out by his two lost fumbles. That’s now four lost fumbles for him this year, matching his career high from back in 2019. One of those fumbles came inches from the goal line, a much needed score that could have completely flipped this game on its head.

The poor run game could have contributed to the poor play-calling, but that last fumble by Kamara could have been wiped out soon after. However, the Saints offense stalled after four straight incomplete passes from the four-yard line.

I just didn’t see the logic in trying four straight passes there, when you’ve been struggling with redzone passes. To be fair to Andy Dalton, a number of his completions were not his fault. There were some throw that should have absolutely been caught, but were dropped.

His biggest blunders aren’t always the throws he doesn’t make. I think the worst part of the Dalton experience might be the throws that he does make sometimes. His tendency to throw behind the sticks on third-down is way worse when compounded by the conservative play-calling of Dennis Allen that refuses to go for it until the last possible second.

And what's the bottom line?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ic0LP_0jPVWdJr00
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

It feels crazy to say this week-after-week, but the Saints are still very much in the race for first place of the NFC South. The Saints are 4-8, which makes that seem crazy, but the rest of the division is a mess as well. Both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons lost on the day. With the second Bucs game coming up next Monday, the Saints can still scratch and crawl their way to a playoff berth. Being without their first-round pick, the Saints have no reason to try and drop any games so they might as well go for gold.

They’re getting healthier and healthier, the defense is playing as good as it has all season. There are a lot issues with this team, but Dennis Allen still have plenty of opportunities to grow the faith for the future. There have been some young stars shining during the rough times, which is sometimes all you can ask for.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Mike Tomlin: “I have no response” to 19-3 Monday night record

The Steelers have always been a tough out under Mike Tomlin, who’s now in his 16th year as head coach and has a .631 regular-season winning percentage. But Tomlin’s teams have been particularly good on Monday Night Football. With the Week 12 victory over Indianapolis, Pittsburgh is 19-3 on Monday nights since Tomlin took over in 2007.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2 Cowboys lead respective positions in Pro Bowl Games voting

The NFL’s postseason all-star event will look very different this year, with the traditional Pro Bowl replaced by the Pro Bowl Games. Gone is the half-hearted tackle football game pitting AFC versus NFC; fans will be treated instead to a week’s worth of skills competitions and a flag football exhibition featuring the highest vote-getters from across the two conferences.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 Packers players to watch vs. the Bears

The Chicago Bears renew their historic rivalry with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. The Bears (3-9) are in the midst of a five-game losing streak that has them as one of the worst teams in the league. The Packers (4-8) aren’t much better as both teams are essentially out of the playoff race with still more than a month to go.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

49ers sign former Pro Bowl corner Jenkins to practice squad

The 49ers added veteran depth to the cornerback position on Monday. San Francisco announced the signing of former Pro Bowl corner Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins to the team’s practice squad. The 34-year-old Jenkins is a 10-year NFL veteran and a former second-round pick by the then-St. Louis Rams...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Playoffs: Predicting final 6 weeks for Cowboys, Eagles, all NFC contenders

The NFC race is wide open in 2022, with six weeks remaining in the regular season. For a long time, earning a bye week was paramount to representing the conference in the Super Bowl. For eight straight seasons, from 2012 through 2019, a team that earned a bye week made it to the Super Bowl. That’s changed with the addition of the seventh playoff seed over the last two seasons. The shift means only the top seed has a bye and since the conference has been won by teams needing to get through all three rounds of the playoffs. First Tom Brady and the Bucs went from the wild-card spot and last year Matt Stafford led the NFC West-champion Rams to the Lombardi.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys release of DE indicator of coming roster move, but not likely Beckham

The Cowboys have made a move that is going to do nothing but fuel speculation, leaving Dallas fans wondering when the next shoe is going to drop. After a Thursday win and a mini-bye, Dallas is getting back to work in preparation for their Week 13 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. One player who has been on and off in contributing in 2022 will be permanently off, as the club released DE Tarell Basham.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy