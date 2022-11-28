11/27/22 Volleyball NCAA Selection

It took almost the entire selection show but Purdue volleyball team finally found its seeding in the 2022 NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament. After nervously watching the first three sections go by, it was the final section with Louisville as the No. 1 seed in the region that finally named the Boilermakers – a No. 8 seed in the region.

Purdue (20-10) will face Tennessee (17-13) at 4 p.m., Friday in Louisville during the First Round – the second time the teams will have met this season. The Boilers defeated Tennessee 3-1 on Aug. 27 during the Tennessee Classic Tournament to start the season.

The winner of Friday's match will advance to the second round to face the winner of No. 1 Louisville (26-2) vs. Samford (19-12).