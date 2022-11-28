11/27/22 Volleyball NCAA Selection, Coach Dave Shondell

Related
Reports: UAB set to hire Trent Dilfer as head coach
Trent Dilfer is on the verge of jumping from a high school coaching job to becoming the head football coach at UAB. Multiple media outlets reported Tuesday night that the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback is set to take over a Blazers team that went 6-6 this year, 4-4 in Conference USA play.
TSSAA football BlueCross Bowl 2022: MBA vs Baylor score updates in DII-AAA championship
It's the last high school football game for MBA four-year starting quarterback Marcel Reed. The Ole Miss commitment leads the Big Red to their third TSSAA football Division II-AAA BlueCross Bowl in four years. MBA (12-0) plays Baylor (10-2) in the DII-AAA championship game at 6 p.m. (CT) at Chattanooga's Finley Stadium. It marks the second straight season the Big Red have finished the year in the title game. However, MBA has runner-up finishes in both 2019...
Reports: Michigan RB Blake Corum (knee) done for season
Michigan running back Blake Corum, who ran himself from national obscurity and into the Heisman picture this season, will undergo season-ending knee surgery, NFL Network and ESPN reported Thursday. No. 2 Michigan is preparing to play Purdue in the Big Ten championship game Saturday. Corum sustained the injury against Illinois...
Reports: Rose Bowl agrees to CFP expansion beginning in '24
An expanded College Football Playoff for the 2024 and '25 seasons reportedly took a major step toward becoming reality on Wednesday. Multiple media outlets reported Wednesday night that the Rose Bowl agreed to terms with the CFP that would allow the current four-team playoff format to expand to 12 teams as early as the 2024 season.
CFP makes it official: 12-team playoff in 2024
The College Football Playoff made official Thursday its plan to expand to a 12-team format beginning in 2024. The final hurdle was removed late Wednesday when the Rose Bowl finally acquiesced to the expansion. "We're delighted to be moving forward," said Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football...
OT Olu Fashanu to put off NFL draft, return to Penn State
Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu announced Monday that he is forgoing the 2023 NFL Draft to return for another season with the Nittany Lions. Fashanu's decision was noteworthy because he was projected to be as high as a top-10 pick in 2023 had he declared. "Although playing in the...
Christian Watson Romeo Doubs at Packers Practice
Check out Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and the rest of the Packers' receivers at practice on Wednesday.
Decision on Justin Fields Not Influenced by Packers Week
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus sees improvement in Justin Fields' shoulder but a final decision on starting is medical, not based on the rivalry with Green Bay.
