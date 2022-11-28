11/27/22 Volleyball NCAA Selection, Dave Shondell laughs

Eva Hudson has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and made her way onto the All-Big Ten First Team. The freshman outside hitter has led Purdue in kills nearly every game. Her total of 480 kills is second in the Big Ten and tied for 18th in the country. Hudson also ranked first in the Big Ten in points, scoring 546 for Purdue.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO