Read full article on original website
Related
Wack 100 Invites Bobby Shmurda to Speak With Transgender Woman After Shmurda Said He Would ‘Boom’ Wack
Wack 100 is responding to Bobby Shmurda's threats to "boom" him by inviting the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper to speak with a transgender woman instead. Last night (Nov. 27), well known hip-hop manager Wack 100 shared a post on Instagram with photos of a Instagram user who Wack says is an openly transgender woman. In the caption, he encouraged Bobby Shmurda to link with them.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Reveals He Didn’t Want Joint Quando Rondo Project 3860 to Drop
YoungBoy Never Broke Again has released a statement disapproving of his new joint mixtape with Quando Rondo. This morning (Nov. 25), NBA YoungBoy took to his recently resurrected Instagram to share a message where he distances himself from he and Quando Rondo's new joint project 3860 that dropped today. "I...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Quando Rondo, Meek Mill, Stormzy and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
With Thanksgiving now in the rearview, we are in the home stretch of 2022. This week, we get a collab project from a red-hot rapper and his label artist, the fiery return of a popular Philadelphia MC, the new album from a lauded U.K. rapper and more. YoungBoy Never Broke...
Juice Wrld Team Says ‘No Comment’ in Response to Ally Lotti’s Instagram Live
Ally Lotti is again coming forward claiming Juice Wrld did not die of an accidental drug overdose in a viral Instagram video. On Monday night (Nov. 28), Ally Lotti went on Instagram Live and shared a video calling out people who recently called her to task about her behavior since Juice's death.
Pusha T Calls Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments ‘Very Disappointing’
Pusha T has been mum on Kanye West's recent undoing as a result of Ye going on a month-long anti-Semitic tirade. Now, the G.O.O.D. Music president has broken his silence. On Monday (Nov. 28), the Los Angeles Times ran a profile piece on King Push, where the Virginia rapper talked about his recent Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album and opened up about how Ye's recent antics haven't sit well with him.
Cardi B Beefs With Comedian Nicole Arbour Over Offset Accusation
Cardi B is beefing with comedian Nicole Arbour for an accusation the latter made about Cardi's husband, Offset. Tonight (Nov. 27), Cardi B responded to Nicole Arbour's tweets in which she accuses Offset of recording new music about "shooting people and shooting places up" weeks after Takeoff's death. She was...
People Think Kanye West Predicted His Life With ‘Gold Digger’ After Having to Pay Kim Kardashian $200,000 a Month in Child Support
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce and custody settlement is finally complete and fans are comparing the $2.4 million a year Ye has to reportedly pay in child support to lyrics from his 2005 song "Gold Digger" featuring Jamie Foxx. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), TMZ broke the news that the...
Will Smith Just Made His First Red Carpet Appearance Since The Oscars Incident And He Brought His Entire Family
Will Smith hasn't stepped out for an event since the Oscars in March.
Gucci Mane Says He Wants to Sign B.G. for $1 Million When He’s Released From Prison
Gucci Mane has a $1 million record deal waiting for B.G. when he gets out of prison. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), Gucci Mane jumped on his Twitter account and posted a tweet announcing that he wants to sign the incarcerated rapper for $1 million when he's released from prison. In his tweet, the Atlanta rapper shared a dated photo of the former Cash Money rapper B.G., who is serving a 14-year prison sentence in a California penitentiary, and the message: "My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @BGHollyHood ! Glad u home bruh! Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at me, I got a milli for u! Wanna sign u to 1017!!!!! #1017Mafia [money bag emojis]."
21 Savage Says He Doesn’t Have a ‘Celebrity Girlfriend’ Amid Latto Dating Rumors
Despite the ongoing rumors that 21 Savage is dating Latto, the Atlanta rapper recently said he doesn't have a "celebrity girlfriend." On Thursday (Nov. 1), gossip page The Neighborhood Talk shared an audio clip of 21 Savage during a Clubhouse chat session, emphatically denying that he has a "celebrity girlfriend." His remark comes as there have been widespread rumors that the Her Loss creator is dating Grammy-nominated rapper Latto.
Juelz Santana Tells DJ Vlad to Shut Up After Vlad Mentions Jadakiss Snatching Santana’s Bandana During Verzuz
Juelz Santana had to put DJ Vlad in check for trying to instigate a non-existent beef. In an interview with DJ Vlad, which was posted on his YouTube channel on Saturday (Nov. 26), Juelz Santana and Vlad discussed the epic 2021 Verzuz battle between his group Dipset and fellow New York rap group the Lox. At one point during the conversation, Juelz told DJ Vlad to shut up after he mentioned Jadakiss snatching his bandana during their performance.
DDG Goes Viral Trolling People With His ‘Real’ Voice
DDG is going viral after a video resurfaced of him trolling podcast hosts with his "real" voice. DDG originally appeared on the Dope as Usual Podcast back in October. During the interview, host Dope as Yola told the former XXL Freshman he'd gotten hundreds of request to ask DDG about his "real" voice.
Fans Accuse Atlantic Records of Bot Engagement on Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver and Other Rappers’ Videos
UPDATE (Nov. 26):. In a statement to XXL, Atlantic Records vehemently deny they used bots for any artist on their roster. "Atlantic Records has never used bots for any of our artists," it reads. ORIGINAL STORY (Nov. 26):. Many rappers have personal cheat codes that give them that extra oomph...
Machine Gun Kelly Returns to Rap With New Song ‘Taurus’
Machine Gun Kelly is back to rapping again on his latest single, "Taurus." On Wednesday (Nov. 23), Machine Gun Kelly premiered the new video for his new song "Taurus," which is the title track of his latest semi-autobiographical film of the same name. Over moody productions, MGK raps about his mental health as he deals with the pressure of being a famous music artist.
Here Are 21 Savage’s Best Songs
When it comes to trap music, 21 Savage is one of the biggest stars of the subgenre. While he's earned a Grammy win and even has a diamond certification for his verse on Post Malone's "Rockstar," the Atlanta rapper's street-centered roots is what garnered him initial acclaim. The former 2016...
Drake and 21 Savage Admit They Helped Each Other Write Verses on Her Loss Album
Drake and 21 Savage have admitted to helping each other write lyrics on their collab album, Her Loss. On Sunday (Nov. 27), Drake and 21 Savage sat down on Sirius XM's OVO Sound 42 radio and chopped it up about their wildly successful new album. During the chat, the duo revealed it was a true collaborative effort as they helped each other pen rhymes.
Cardi B Responds to Criticism From Fans for Not Dropping Her New Album or Going on Tour
It's been four years since Cardi B has dropped a new project, and fans are wondering what's taking so long. Recently, the Bronx rapper responded to criticism from fans for not dropping her new album or embarking on a tour. On Friday (Nov. 25), a fan retweeted a video from...
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0