Wack 100 Invites Bobby Shmurda to Speak With Transgender Woman After Shmurda Said He Would ‘Boom’ Wack

Wack 100 is responding to Bobby Shmurda's threats to "boom" him by inviting the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper to speak with a transgender woman instead. Last night (Nov. 27), well known hip-hop manager Wack 100 shared a post on Instagram with photos of a Instagram user who Wack says is an openly transgender woman. In the caption, he encouraged Bobby Shmurda to link with them.
Pusha T Calls Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments ‘Very Disappointing’

Pusha T has been mum on Kanye West's recent undoing as a result of Ye going on a month-long anti-Semitic tirade. Now, the G.O.O.D. Music president has broken his silence. On Monday (Nov. 28), the Los Angeles Times ran a profile piece on King Push, where the Virginia rapper talked about his recent Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album and opened up about how Ye's recent antics haven't sit well with him.
Cardi B Beefs With Comedian Nicole Arbour Over Offset Accusation

Cardi B is beefing with comedian Nicole Arbour for an accusation the latter made about Cardi's husband, Offset. Tonight (Nov. 27), Cardi B responded to Nicole Arbour's tweets in which she accuses Offset of recording new music about "shooting people and shooting places up" weeks after Takeoff's death. She was...
Gucci Mane Says He Wants to Sign B.G. for $1 Million When He’s Released From Prison

Gucci Mane has a $1 million record deal waiting for B.G. when he gets out of prison. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), Gucci Mane jumped on his Twitter account and posted a tweet announcing that he wants to sign the incarcerated rapper for $1 million when he's released from prison. In his tweet, the Atlanta rapper shared a dated photo of the former Cash Money rapper B.G., who is serving a 14-year prison sentence in a California penitentiary, and the message: "My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @BGHollyHood ! Glad u home bruh! Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at me, I got a milli for u! Wanna sign u to 1017!!!!! #1017Mafia [money bag emojis]."
21 Savage Says He Doesn’t Have a ‘Celebrity Girlfriend’ Amid Latto Dating Rumors

Despite the ongoing rumors that 21 Savage is dating Latto, the Atlanta rapper recently said he doesn't have a "celebrity girlfriend." On Thursday (Nov. 1), gossip page The Neighborhood Talk shared an audio clip of 21 Savage during a Clubhouse chat session, emphatically denying that he has a "celebrity girlfriend." His remark comes as there have been widespread rumors that the Her Loss creator is dating Grammy-nominated rapper Latto.
Juelz Santana Tells DJ Vlad to Shut Up After Vlad Mentions Jadakiss Snatching Santana’s Bandana During Verzuz

Juelz Santana had to put DJ Vlad in check for trying to instigate a non-existent beef. In an interview with DJ Vlad, which was posted on his YouTube channel on Saturday (Nov. 26), Juelz Santana and Vlad discussed the epic 2021 Verzuz battle between his group Dipset and fellow New York rap group the Lox. At one point during the conversation, Juelz told DJ Vlad to shut up after he mentioned Jadakiss snatching his bandana during their performance.
DDG Goes Viral Trolling People With His ‘Real’ Voice

DDG is going viral after a video resurfaced of him trolling podcast hosts with his "real" voice. DDG originally appeared on the Dope as Usual Podcast back in October. During the interview, host Dope as Yola told the former XXL Freshman he'd gotten hundreds of request to ask DDG about his "real" voice.
Machine Gun Kelly Returns to Rap With New Song ‘Taurus’

Machine Gun Kelly is back to rapping again on his latest single, "Taurus." On Wednesday (Nov. 23), Machine Gun Kelly premiered the new video for his new song "Taurus," which is the title track of his latest semi-autobiographical film of the same name. Over moody productions, MGK raps about his mental health as he deals with the pressure of being a famous music artist.
Here Are 21 Savage’s Best Songs

When it comes to trap music, 21 Savage is one of the biggest stars of the subgenre. While he's earned a Grammy win and even has a diamond certification for his verse on Post Malone's "Rockstar," the Atlanta rapper's street-centered roots is what garnered him initial acclaim. The former 2016...
Drake and 21 Savage Admit They Helped Each Other Write Verses on Her Loss Album

Drake and 21 Savage have admitted to helping each other write lyrics on their collab album, Her Loss. On Sunday (Nov. 27), Drake and 21 Savage sat down on Sirius XM's OVO Sound 42 radio and chopped it up about their wildly successful new album. During the chat, the duo revealed it was a true collaborative effort as they helped each other pen rhymes.
