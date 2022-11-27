Open a can of Pringles and you will almost always see them stacked nicely. That’s because their hyperbolic paraboloid shape creates a wave in opposing directions that sort of locks them together. Unlike regular potato chips which are cut from potatoes, Pringles are made from reconstituted powdered potatoes (among other things) and then molded, meaning they can become this futuristic shape in the Pringle press. While you might get some broken ones, it’s rare to find one that’s folded in on itself. And, if we’ve learned anything from history it’s that anything rare can have a cult following on eBay – yes that includes Pringles.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO