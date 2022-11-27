Read full article on original website
Butter Boards Are The Latest TikTok Trend But They’ve Been Around For Centuries
Charcuterie boards are a craze that is not going anywhere anytime soon. They are a staple at many restaurants and gatherings, for good reason. Now, there is a brand new twist on the snack and we cannot wait to share it with you. These butter boards are actually based on French cooking traditions, which absolutely blew our minds to learn about. The trend is now starting to become more and more prevalent on social media, as you can scroll through tons of videos featuring the boards on TikTok.
How To Make A Tree-Shaped Christmas Display Using A Ladder
We all like to decorate during the holidays and it is fun to put your Christmas cheer on full display. If you are not looking to make any additional purchases this holiday season, please be sure to read on and learn more. For example, did you know that a ladder...
Australian Café Loses Thousands Of Dollars After “Kitchen Nightmares” Remodel
They sometimes say that you are better off leaving well enough alone. In other words, things may be bad but they could be worse. Nobody knows this better than a café owner in Sydney, Australia. They were struggling to keep their business afloat and although they were doing okay, the owner realized that they could do better.
How Much Would You Pay for a Messed Up Pringles Chip?
Open a can of Pringles and you will almost always see them stacked nicely. That’s because their hyperbolic paraboloid shape creates a wave in opposing directions that sort of locks them together. Unlike regular potato chips which are cut from potatoes, Pringles are made from reconstituted powdered potatoes (among other things) and then molded, meaning they can become this futuristic shape in the Pringle press. While you might get some broken ones, it’s rare to find one that’s folded in on itself. And, if we’ve learned anything from history it’s that anything rare can have a cult following on eBay – yes that includes Pringles.
You Could Buy Ralphie’s House From “A Christmas Story”
If you are anything like us, you have to watch A Christmas Story at least once a year. For the majority of us, this is a yearly tradition that cannot be ignored for any reason. Now, you are going to have your chance to claim ownership over a crucial piece...
Why Is It Called Puppy Chow?
We all know that seasons dictate sales — chocolate in February, hot dogs in July, but cereal? Well, for many cereal manufacturers, the last three months of the year are the season of cereal party snacks. From late October until the end of the year, buying cereal — specifically Chex — is at its peak, and there hasn’t been anything rocking the boat for decades. The sugary holiday snack, Puppy Chow, graces the holiday times, but the name has always thrown me off. Why do we call this a hundred percent human food Puppy Chow?
Man Uses Secret Engagement Ring To Photobomb Girlfriend For Over A Month
This man was able to photo-bomb his girlfriend for a month straight which would be funny enough in and of itself. Wait until you see what he brought to the table, though. Can you believe that he was able snap engagement ring photos all month without her ever managing to take notice of it? We are still flabbergasted by what we have seen here.
Man Uses Facebook Marketplace To Sell Framed Photos Of Himself
When it comes to art, they sometimes say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I’ll have to agree with that statement, but then again, I’ll also have to say that sometimes people take things a little bit too far. This was seen in a most...
"Is It Worth It?": This TikToker Is Going Viral For Slicing Open Designer Goods To Show How Much They're Really Worth, And It's Eye-Opening
"I realized people don't know enough about leather and they just take the price as the signal of the quality."
Figgy Pudding-Flavored SPAM Is Here Just In Time For The Holidays
Figgy pudding is a dessert that you may not be familiar with unless you have British roots. This traditional dessert is a big part of the holiday tradition on that side of the pond, though. While you may not have been aware of this dessert before, the good folks at...
