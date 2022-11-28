ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Refinery29

Don’t Fall For The Holiday Happiness Trap

Some of my absolute favourite movies are centered around the holiday season. You know, the ones that paint a picturesque image of what the holidays should look like — festive decorations, friends gathering around cosy fires, finding love under the mistletoe, bonding with loved ones, and giving gifts that really mean something. Sure, there may be a few bumps in the road (like going home with your live-in girlfriend only to find out that she hasn't come out to her toxic family), but in the end it turns out to be the Best Holiday Ever, complete with a happy ending. Except, in real life, that's not usually how my holidays turn out — and I'm sure yours don't, either.
Madison365

Kids These Days: Parenting, politics, and play during the holiday season

A few days ago, I was hanging out with a new friend of mine having coffee at her house, both of us in our pajamas. We talked about our kids and parenting, her recent transition to a new job, and a conference I had just returned from. It was everything I wanted from a gathering of friends, small and intimate and easy.
psychologytoday.com

Getting Through the Holidays in Grief

The holiday season may be anything but joyous for grievers. Pay attention to what is in front of you; fully acknowledge the moments of peace or pleasure. Not participating in the celebration is a valid choice. How do we survive the holidays in grief?. It’s a big question. My...
TENNESSEE STATE
Family Handyman

What Kind of Christmas Cactus Is That?

There’s a classic Christmas movie from the 1970s that begins with a Great Depression-era mom marveling at her blooming Christmas cactus. Her daughter asks, “How can a plant know it’s Christmas?”. The Christmas cactus has long been a popular holiday plant and is still popular today. But...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Take a Break from the Holiday Rush with These Seasonal Favorites.

Holiday StressPhoto by(via wellness magazine) The rush of the holidays can hit us hard and fast. There are cookies to bake, decorations to hang, trees to trim and shopping to be done. Not to mention the pressure of relatives and friends arriving on your doorstep for the holiday festivities at any moment. There’s no way to avoid the inherent stress that the holidays can bring.
Mens Journal

32 Best Gifts for Hosts During the Holidays and Beyond

You’ve got sports-viewing sessions and tailgates, barbecues and brunches, happy hours and birthdays, and a whole slew of holiday parties. Sure, fun lies ahead, but first, there comes the stress of what to bring. Regifting that bottle of wine or weird ice cube tray won’t do. Instead, impress your host with any of these stellar […]
People

Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50

These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
WGN TV

Champagnes perfect for the holiday season

We are about to dive into a month of holiday parties and get togethers that many of us missed last year. And there’s no better way to take those gatherings up a notch than by adding a bottle of bubbles. Maple & Ash’s Wine Director Amy Mundwiler joins us with some of her favorite picks.
SheKnows

My Blended Family Created a New Tradition to Make Christmas Work: ‘Fauxmas’

The holidays are a busy (read: stressful) time for a lot of families — that stretch between November and New Year’s is full of extra trips to the store and events penciled into the calendar. Between light displays, cookie exchanges, and family gatherings it feels like most days get lost in a haze of an unfinished to-do list, leaving most of us feeling less-than holly jolly. Our family was no exception to the Christmas chaos, up until about 12 years ago when we decided enough was enough. As a blended family — my brother and sister are both technically step-siblings,...
Parents Magazine

EXCLUSIVE: 5 New 'CoComelon' Episodes Are Dropping for the Holidays

'Tis the season for holiday specials, and you can add CoComelon to your queue. New holiday-themed episodes of the popular show are coming soon to a streaming device near you. There will be five new holiday episodes, which will stream on the CoComelon YouTube Kids Channel. The first drops Tuesday, November 29, and your child's favorite characters will call it a wrap on the holiday season with a final special debuting on Tuesday, December 20. Spoiler alert: Here's what to expect from Catch JJ, Cody, Nina, and the Melon Patch Kids during the five-episode holiday arch.
psychologytoday.com

Grief, Holidays, and Sensory Memories

Remembering is what makes us grieve, and holidays can activate poignant reminders of loss. Olfactory, echoic, and iconic memories are often triggered during the holidays. Memory enables us to “find” the people we have lost, especially when we are feeling lost without them. Holidays are points in time...
psychologytoday.com

Being on Your Own for the Holidays: Time to Reflect

Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
12tomatoes.com

Figgy Pudding-Flavored SPAM Is Here Just In Time For The Holidays

Figgy pudding is a dessert that you may not be familiar with unless you have British roots. This traditional dessert is a big part of the holiday tradition on that side of the pond, though. While you may not have been aware of this dessert before, the good folks at...
12tomatoes.com

Why Is It Called Puppy Chow?

We all know that seasons dictate sales — chocolate in February, hot dogs in July, but cereal? Well, for many cereal manufacturers, the last three months of the year are the season of cereal party snacks. From late October until the end of the year, buying cereal — specifically Chex — is at its peak, and there hasn’t been anything rocking the boat for decades. The sugary holiday snack, Puppy Chow, graces the holiday times, but the name has always thrown me off. Why do we call this a hundred percent human food Puppy Chow?

