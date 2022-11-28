ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 14

bmj
2d ago

The bed sheets touch the bed.. the bed bugs are in the bed so therefore I would believe that the bed bugs could get on your own bed sheets.

Reply
8
Related
BobVila

How to Get Rid of Bed Bugs in a Mattress in 5 Steps

On the list of household pests that homeowners dread the most, bed bugs rank fairly high. The reason? Bed bugs infiltrate the one place that should be a comforting refuge at the end of the day. But what are bed bugs, and how do bed bugs spread? How easy is it to get bed bugs? These tiny, bloodsucking insects like to burrow in mattresses and other upholstered furniture in order to stay close to their food sources. They are most active at night, which is why it is common for homeowners who have bed bugs to wake up with itchy welts that seem to come from nowhere. Bed bugs are often associated with dirty houses or cheap hotels, but the truth is that even very clean homes are susceptible. If there are bed bugs on a person’s clothes or belongings when they enter a home, the bugs are liable to stick around and continue to reproduce for as long as they have access to blood from the home’s residents or pets.
GOBankingRates

10 Foods You Should Never Buy on Sale

Everyone loves a sale. Who among us hasn't browsed through the clearance rack at Target to check out the reduced-price T-shirts or at The Home Depot to look at the assorted stuff we just might need...
Tracey Folly

Landlord evicts noisy tenants from their apartment on the same night they started moving in

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. My mother wants to write a book about tenants and landlords. During her seventy-nine years on this planet, she has been both, multiple times. "I think it would be a best-seller," she told me. "People never do what they say. You can't believe a word that comes out of their mouths."
CNET

3 Places You Should Never Put a Home Security Camera

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The appeal of security cameras is simple: You can set them and forget them until you really need them. With a few well-placed cameras, you can keep a good, remote eye on most of your home. As wireless technology has improved, security cameras have become more accessible. It's now possible to set up a wired or wireless security camera system that fits the needs of your home and your budget.
GOBankingRates

10 Walmart Items To Stock Up On for Winter

The chilliest season of the year is upon us, and Walmart has everything you need to stay snug and cozy. Now is the time to start stocking up on cold-weather essentials, so you don't have to leave your...
technewstoday.com

How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones

Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin

Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
CNET

You Probably Have Mold Growing in Your Washer. Here's How to Kill It

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. If you've noticed that your towels and clothes don't smell fresh when they come out of the washing machine, the issue could be mold, mildew or bacteria -- all of which thrive in damp environments. If so, it's time to start cleaning your washer on a regular basis to get rid of the smelly source and prevent it from coming back.

Comments / 0

Community Policy