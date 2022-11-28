Read full article on original website
Related
Public alert issued after claims of plastic in sausage
KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert over concerns that Jet High Prairie Meats and Fantasma’s finest fully cooked summer sausage products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic. The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that they received a […]
12tomatoes.com
Figgy Pudding-Flavored SPAM Is Here Just In Time For The Holidays
Figgy pudding is a dessert that you may not be familiar with unless you have British roots. This traditional dessert is a big part of the holiday tradition on that side of the pond, though. While you may not have been aware of this dessert before, the good folks at...
Comments / 0