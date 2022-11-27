Charcuterie boards are a craze that is not going anywhere anytime soon. They are a staple at many restaurants and gatherings, for good reason. Now, there is a brand new twist on the snack and we cannot wait to share it with you. These butter boards are actually based on French cooking traditions, which absolutely blew our minds to learn about. The trend is now starting to become more and more prevalent on social media, as you can scroll through tons of videos featuring the boards on TikTok.

1 DAY AGO