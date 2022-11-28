ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

Woman shot, killed after argument with husband in Georgia; husband in critical condition

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called out to a house Sunday around 10 a.m. at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford, Georgia. Officers found Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, with gunshot wounds.

Desiree was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to WSB-TV. Michael was also taken to the hospital, and police say he remains in critical condition.

Police told WSB-TV that it seemed like an argument between them led to Michael allegedly shooting Desiree with a firearm before shooting himself.

According to WSB-TV, police said that there was a child at the house at the time of the incident. That child was not physically harmed.

According to WSB-TV, the Gwinnett County Police Homicide and Crime Scene Investigation were at the house following the incident. No further information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

