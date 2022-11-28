Packers Eagles Football

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) avoids the tackle attempt of Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Loss to Eagles
The Green Bay Packers lost again but Aaron Rodgers found a silver lining following the game at the Philadelphia Eagles.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Jordan Love vs. Eagles
On Monday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur discussed the play of Jordan Love vs. the Eagles.
Christian Watson Romeo Doubs at Packers Practice
Check out Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and the rest of the Packers' receivers at practice on Wednesday.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson 'focusing on football'
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to reporters on Thursday for the first time since returning from his 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Watson was quick to express his excitement to return to the field and his appreciation for his teammates and the Browns organization as well as the fans in Cleveland. "I understand that you guys have a lot of questions, but with my legal...
Report: Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson injured kidney
Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely with a lacerated kidney, ESPN reported Tuesday. Gardner-Johnson, who leads the NFL with six interceptions, was injured in Sunday night's win against Green Bay. After a painful collision with Packers wide receiver Christian Watson late in the first quarter, he was carted to the locker room and did not return. ...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Replace Joe Barry as Defensive Coordinator?
The Green Bay Packers gave up 40 points in Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Decision on Justin Fields Not Influenced by Packers Week
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus sees improvement in Justin Fields' shoulder but a final decision on starting is medical, not based on the rivalry with Green Bay.
Should The Packers Sit Aaron Rodgers For The Rest Of The Season?
Kevin discusses if we have seen the last of Aaron Rodgers in a Green Bay Packers uniform as they sit at 4-8 and he is ailing multiple injuries.
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts
Nov 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs with the ball while Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) defends in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Packers HC Matt LaFleur Dodges Aaron Rodgers Health Questions
Mike Carver and Cam Stewart discuss Aaron Rodgers.
Kentucky QB Will Levis to leave for NFL draft
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is leaving school for the 2023 NFL Draft and running back Kavosiey Smoke reportedly is headed for the transfer portal. Levis told UK Blue Chips in a Twitter Spaces interview Wednesday night that he's unsure if he'll play in Kentucky's bowl game, which will be announced Sunday. "I'll make an official announcement once I feel it's necessary and appropriate," Levis said. "But I do believe after...
Seahawks look to get well vs. beat-up Rams
The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will be without another one of their stars Sunday afternoon when they host the Seattle Seahawks. Seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will miss a game because of injury for the first time in his nine-year career. Donald sustained a high ankle sprain last week, coach Sean McVay said. "So much of (the defense) is built around him," McVay said. "He is...
Bengals approach full strength as RB Joe Mixon, WR Ja'Marr Chase hit field
Running back Joe Mixon participated in Wednesday's practice with the Cincinnati Bengals after being idle last week due to a concussion. The Bengals (7-4) host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) in a rematch of the AFC Championship game won by Cincinnati, 27-24 in overtime. The teams also met in a 34-31 shootout in Cincinnati won by the Bengals in Week 17 last season. ...
Aaron Rodgers got 'good news,' plans to play vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he plans to play in Week 13 at Chicago after getting "good news" from his scans. Rodgers made the comments on the "Pat McAfee Show." Rodgers left Sunday night's loss in Philadelphia with a rib injury. He was already dealing with an avulsion fracture in his right thumb, a revelation brought to light last week. ...
Patriots get first shot at Bills since lopsided playoff game
Last time the New England Patriots clashed with the Buffalo Bills, they found themselves caught up in one of their most unforgettable games in recent memory. But for all the wrong reasons. Buffalo displayed sheer and utter dominance in the AFC wild-card game back in January, but now the Patriots will finally get a chance to avenge that loss on Thursday night when they face the Bills in Foxborough, Mass. ...
Rusty or not, Deshaun Watson makes Browns debut vs. Texans
For all the hubbub over the return of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the individual with the least to say about the unusual circumstance is Watson himself. Watson, reinstated on Monday after serving an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, will make his Browns debut when Cleveland (4-7) visits the Houston Texans (1-9-1) on Sunday. Watson sat out the 2021 campaign after a trade demand from Houston...
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) watches quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warm up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles rookie DT Jordan Davis designated to return from IR
The Philadelphia Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis on Wednesday. Davis has been sidelined since sustaining an ankle injury in the Eagles' 35-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 30. He was placed on injured reserve Nov. 2. Davis, 22, has recorded 14 tackles and one pass defensed in seven games (five starts) this season. He was selected with the 13th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Georgia. Also on Wednesday, the Eagles signed wide receivers Auden Tate and Kawaan Baker as well as offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad. They also released defensive tackle Marvin Wilson from the practice squad. --Field Level Media
Cowboys hit stride, Colts summon pride for stretch run
Jeff Saturday and the Colts chase dimming playoff hopes to Dallas, where the Cowboys pursue division title hopes entering December. Dallas (8-3) hits Week 13 with momentum from a Thanksgiving Day win over the New York Giants that came after the Cowboys went on the road and manhandled the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3. "Our real focus is on the fact that we haven't played this team. There's a lot of new...
