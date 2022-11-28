ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Packers Eagles Football

By MATT SLOCUM, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBi1B_0jPVSQeS00

Eagles' Miles Sanders is tackled by Packers' Preston Smith during the first half on Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson injured kidney

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely with a lacerated kidney, ESPN reported Tuesday. Gardner-Johnson, who leads the NFL with six interceptions, was injured in Sunday night's win against Green Bay. After a painful collision with Packers wide receiver Christian Watson late in the first quarter, he was carted to the locker room and did not return. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Greeneville Sun

Eagles, A.J. Brown try to clinch playoff spot vs. Titans

The Philadelphia Eagles have the NFL's best record and a chance to clinch a playoff berth at home Sunday. The visiting Tennessee Titans appear to be well on their way to a third consecutive AFC South division title. Those plots are secondary, however. This battle between the Eagles (10-1) and Titans (7-4) is all about A.J. Brown. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Greeneville Sun

Seahawks look to get well vs. beat-up Rams

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will be without another one of their stars Sunday afternoon when they host the Seattle Seahawks. Seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will miss a game because of injury for the first time in his nine-year career. Donald sustained a high ankle sprain last week, coach Sean McVay said. "So much of (the defense) is built around him," McVay said. "He is...
SEATTLE, WA
The Greeneville Sun

Ravens hope to avoid late-game trends vs. Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens will look to end their trend of late-game collapses Sunday when they host the reeling Denver Broncos. Baltimore has led by more than one score in all four of its losses this season, including squandering a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter of a 28-27 loss against host Jacksonville last Sunday. T he Ravens (7-4) went just 2-for-5 in the red zone, as they settled for Justin...
DENVER, CO
The Greeneville Sun

Playoff implications surround meeting between Giants, Commanders

As they jockey for spots in the playoffs, the New York Giants and Washington Commanders have the unusual assignment of facing each other in Weeks 13 and 15. The first of those meetings comes Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. It's a schedule that sets up well for the Commanders. As for the Giants? Not so much. Making it tougher for New York is what happens in Week 14. ...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Greeneville Sun

Aaron Rodgers got 'good news,' plans to play vs. Bears

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he plans to play in Week 13 at Chicago after getting "good news" from his scans. Rodgers made the comments on the "Pat McAfee Show." Rodgers left Sunday night's loss in Philadelphia with a rib injury. He was already dealing with an avulsion fracture in his right thumb, a revelation brought to light last week. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Bears S Eddie Jackson has Lisfranc injury

Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson is out indefinitely with a Lisfranc injury, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The two-time Pro Bowl selection is still receiving opinions on the non-contact foot injury sustained during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday he was not sure whether Jackson's injury is season-ending. Jackson, who turns 29 next month, has four interceptions and 80 tackles in 12 starts this season. He has started all 88 games he's played in since Chicago drafted him in the fourth round in 2017. He has recorded 14 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles and 422 tackles during that span. --Field Level Media
CHICAGO, IL
The Greeneville Sun

Cowboys hit stride, Colts summon pride for stretch run

Jeff Saturday and the Colts chase dimming playoff hopes to Dallas, where the Cowboys pursue division title hopes entering December. Dallas (8-3) hits Week 13 with momentum from a Thanksgiving Day win over the New York Giants that came after the Cowboys went on the road and manhandled the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3. "Our real focus is on the fact that we haven't played this team. There's a lot of new...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

396
Followers
3K+
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy