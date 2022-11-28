Packers Eagles Football

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Pita Chip Celebrates Founder's 'Americaversary' with Free Falafel on Friday, December 9Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season
Over the past 25 years, college football’s postseason format for crowning a national champion has grown from two teams to four and now, starting in 2024, to 12. For a sport that started in 1869 and spent most the 20th century using bowls and polls to determine who was No. 1, evolution has hit warp speed, racing from Bowl Championship Series to College Football Playoff 2.0. “The times change, things change,” CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said. “Things have moved pretty quickly relative to the last 153 years.” The CFP announced Thursday that it will expand to a 12-team event in two years, completing an 18-month process that was fraught with delays and disagreements. It is a momentous step, one with billions of dollars at stake in terms of TV and streaming revenue and one that changes the very fabric of the postseason.
Kentucky QB Will Levis to leave for NFL draft
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is leaving school for the 2023 NFL Draft and running back Kavosiey Smoke reportedly is headed for the transfer portal.
Aaron Rodgers open to possibly letting Jordan Love play
Aaron Rodgers open to possibly letting Jordan Love play
Should The Packers Sit Aaron Rodgers For The Rest Of The Season?
Kevin discusses if we have seen the last of Aaron Rodgers in a Green Bay Packers uniform as they sit at 4-8 and he is ailing multiple injuries.
Is It Worth It For The Packers To Keep Playing Aaron Rodgers At 4-8?
Hurtz and Mattek try and decide whether or not to start Rodgers in your league this week if he is active.
Decision on Justin Fields Not Influenced by Packers Week
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus sees improvement in Justin Fields' shoulder but a final decision on starting is medical, not based on the rivalry with Green Bay.
Eagles, A.J. Brown try to clinch playoff spot vs. Titans
The Philadelphia Eagles have the NFL's best record and a chance to clinch a playoff berth at home Sunday.
Packers HC Matt LaFleur Dodges Aaron Rodgers Health Questions
Mike Carver and Cam Stewart discuss Aaron Rodgers.
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) watches quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warm up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Rusty or not, Deshaun Watson makes Browns debut vs. Texans
For all the hubbub over the return of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the individual with the least to say about the unusual circumstance is Watson himself.
Josh Jacobs, Raiders hope to run past Chargers
Josh Jacobs deserved to be off his feet this week. Coming off a record-breaking performance and workload that likely aggravated his calf strain, Jacobs is expected to be back in uniform for the Las Vegas Raiders when they host the…
Christian Watson Romeo Doubs at Packers Practice
Check out Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and the rest of the Packers' receivers at practice on Wednesday.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson 'focusing on football'
Browns QB Deshaun Watson 'focusing on football'
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel returns to face 49ers with in-form offense
A hot offense will get the ultimate test when it meets one of the best defenses in the NFL as the visiting Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers continue their playoff pushes Sunday at Santa Clara, Calif.
49ers lose RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), sign CB Janoris Jenkins to practice squad
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell will miss six to eight weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday.
Report: Bears S Eddie Jackson has Lisfranc injury
Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson is out indefinitely with a Lisfranc injury, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Replace Joe Barry as Defensive Coordinator?
The Green Bay Packers gave up 40 points in Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts
Nov 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs with the ball while Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) defends in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions
Nov 24, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) is carted off the field during the second quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles rookie DT Jordan Davis designated to return from IR
The Philadelphia Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis on Wednesday.
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
932
Followers
3K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0